Reddit communities ban X links in response to Elon Musk's 'Nazi-style salute'

Andrew Williams
·2 min read
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s controversial gesture as he spoke during the inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena (AFP via Getty Images)
Dozens of Reddit communities have banned links to social network X following the inauguration of Donald Trump, during which Elon Musk made a controversial gesture which some have compared to a “Nazi-style salute”.

Many of Reddit’s most popular subreddits are among those to have banned X links, including r/NBA (15 million), r/formula1 (4.8 million), r/nintendo (2.8 million), r/comics (2.8 million) and r/disneyland (1.2 million).

Some have put the question to their members, posting polls as to whether X links should be banned, while others have had the decision made by their moderation teams.

“X has become increasingly hateful, toxic and less and less moderated. This has, in turn, made us less comfortable with letting our subreddit link it to other people. Not to mention the distasteful things Elon Musk has done recently,” an /r/pcgaming moderator wrote in a Reddit post announcing that community’s blacklisting.

“While we try our best to stay neutral and apolitical, we do not believe taking a stance against Nazi symbolism is or should be a political issue. Hate speech and the promotion of it has never been tolerated in our community,” reads the announcement post from the NBA subreddit.

More than 100 subreddits have made the move.

What are some of the Subreddits which have banned X links:

  1. AFCBournemouth

  2. AmongUs

  3. Amsterdam

  4. Antiwork

  5. Arizona

  6. Berkeley

  7. BG3Builds

  8. Bobdylan

  9. Calamitymod

  10. Casualnintendo

  11. Childfree

  12. Comicbookmovies

  13. Comics

  14. Destiny

  15. Discoelysium

  16. Discworld

  17. Disneyland

  18. Dndnext

  19. Dragonage

  20. Formula1

  21. Georgia

  22. Greenday

  23. Guildwars2

  24. Hozier

  25. Ironmaiden

  26. Kingdomhearts

  27. Law

  28. LiverpoolFC

  29. Military

  30. Massachusetts

  31. Monsterhunter

  32. NBA

  33. Newjersey

  34. NFL

  35. Nintendo

  36. NYYankees

  37. Onednd

  38. Onepiece

  39. PCgaming

  40. Poirot

  41. Rupaulsdragrace

  42. SaintsFC

  43. Ska

  44. Steamdeck

  45. Spiderman

  46. Streetfighter

  47. Taylorswift

  48. Therapists

  49. Ultraman

  50. Warhammer

  51. Wow

  52. Xenoblade_Chronicles

  53. XMen

Other large communities including r/dnd are currently holding polls or conversations about instating a ban.

Support for users is not solely rooted in the actions of X’s owner, but also in that the social network requires a login to see posts.

"The radical leftists are really upset that they had to take time out of their busy day praising Hamas to call me a Nazi,” Musk tweeted, in response to accusations he made the Nazi gesture.

He has previously proclaimed support for Germany’s AfD, a political party recognised as a far-right extremist group in the German state of Saxony, after its appeal was rejected by the Saxon Higher Administrative Court in January 2025.

Musk has also claimed he will fund legal support for Tommy Robinson, the right-far activist and EDL co-founder jailed for contempt of court in 2024, as reported by The i Paper.

