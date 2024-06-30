Relative taken into custody after 72-year-old woman found dead in Olathe, police say

Police took a relative into custody after a woman was found dead in Olathe Saturday evening.

Officers responded around 5:53 p.m. to the 1000 block of East Oakview Street, where they found an unresponsive 72-year-old woman with “significant injuries,” according to Sgt. John Moncayo, a spokesperson for the Olathe Police Department.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took a 40-year-old male relative into custody and placed him on a 48-hour investigative hold. All involved parties were contacted, and police say there’s no safety risk to the public.

The incident was the second homicide in Olathe this year, according to data tracked by The Star.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 913-971-6363 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.