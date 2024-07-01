Work to repair Raac at town hall is ongoing - council

Tenants on the second floor of the town hall moved when Raac was found [BBC]

A town hall remains partially closed after the discovery of crumbling concrete four months ago.

Peterborough City Council said reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) had been found on the second floor of the building.

That floor has been leased out and is used by staff from the NHS and the Department for Work and Pensions. They have moved to a different part of the building.

The council said work is under way to remove non-essential items attached to the Raac. The rest of the town hall is open.

'Focused on safety'

The authority said its officers are focused on making the site safe and supporting the council’s tenants.

It said the work is at an interim stage, pending a longer-term review of options for the second floor.

Evidence has shown that Raac is susceptible to structural failure when it comes into contact with moisture or is covered with a heavier material.

The Regional Pool in Peterborough has been closed since September, after Raac was found.

The roof at the Key Theatre was also affected by Raac, but has since opened after repairs.

