New library hours come into force across county

New operating hours have been put in place for 23 of a county's libraries.

Dorset Council said the changes were based on "two phases of public consultation" and the number of staffed hours would total 630, instead of 631.

The changes form part of the local authority's 10-year library strategy, which was agreed in July last year.

There has been some backlash to the new hours, with hundreds of people signing a petition urging the council to reverse the changes in Swanage, where Saturday opening hours will be cut from six-and-a-half to three.

The introduction of new hours comes after the council announced last week that it would cut the library workforce.

Aidan Dunn, executive director for corporate development, said: “The last time our service was reviewed was over 10 years ago.

"Since then, there have been significant changes in what our customers want from their libraries.

"Libraries are now about so much more than just books. They’ve become community spaces offering a range of activities, information and support, providing easier access for Dorset residents."

