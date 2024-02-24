James Coley leaving South Carolina to take coaching job at Georgia, report says
James Coley was South Carolina’s wide receivers coach for all of 43 days.
Coley was hired by Shane Beamer in early January to take over the Gamecocks WRs room. A longtime assistant with stops at Florida State, Miami, Texas A&M and Georgia, where he worked with Beamer, the hire was seen as a home run.
Now, according to reports by 247 Sports’ Matt Zenitz and Gamecock Central, Coley is expected to take a job as Georgia’s wide receivers coach.
Coley was such a commodity that Beamer shifted wide receivers coach Justin Stepp to tight ends coach, a move that led to Stepp taking the wide receiver coaching job at Illinois.
Coley signed a two-year contract that was set to pay him $650,000 this year. According to his contact terms, Coley will owe South Carolina a buyout of $450,000.
This now continues a long offseason for Beamer of filling his assistant coaching staff.