Residents of Fort Good Hope, NWT. evacuating as wildfire threatens community

FORT GOOD HOPE, N.W.T. — Residents of Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., are being told to evacuate due to a wildfire burning less than two-kilometres from the community.

The territorial government issued a Facebook post on Saturday evening saying evacuation flights were en route to Fort Good Hope, which is about 800-kilometres northwest of Yellowknife and home to about 500 residents.

The government says all evacuees are currently being directed to Norman Wells, about 140-kilometres away.

As of 11:15 p.m. local time Saturday, the territorial government said five planes completing 16 trips brought 240 people to Norman Wells.

The territory also says another evacuation centre is being stood up in Inuvik and a flight is scheduled to go there from Norman Wells Sunday morning for evacuees who require hosting supports.

N.W.T Fire says an Incident Management Team is being mobilized to the community immediately and additional air support is en route to fight the blaze.

It says the out of control fire is human-caused and started 3.8-kilometres northeast of the community.

It says the fire has grown to 0.02 square kilometres in size, noting firefighting efforts may be challenged by dry conditions and wind in the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press