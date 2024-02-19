Residents of North Vancouver home being harassed by youths, RCMP say

RCMP say a screengrab from CCTV video shows two suspects kicking the door of a North Vancouver home in the early hours of Feb. 17. Police are searching for two suspects in what they describe as an ongoing case of harassment. (North Vancouver RCMP - image credit)

RCMP say they are looking for two people who kicked the front door of a North Vancouver home in what they call a case of ongoing harassment.

RCMP said they received a report Saturday at a home in the 1500-block of Mahon Avenue. Two suspects are captured on camera at 12:40 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. kicking the front door of the home and running away.

There have been four other reported acts of vandalism at the residence, police say, including kicking, egging, and throwing a traffic cone through the front window.

Police say youths appear to be targeting the home. The two seniors who live there have no criminal history and don't know why they're being targeted.

"It is a very random act and and to these seniors it's very terrifying waking up in the ... middle of the night, hearing these noises. They're not really sure what to do," North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak told CBC News.

RCMP released CCTV footage from the home in the hopes the public can help identify the suspects, who could face mischief charges.

Sahak says one of the suspects in the video appears to be wearing dark clothing. The second suspect appears to be wearing a black sweater with grey sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

