Restaurant closure leaves Lakeland airport without food, weeks before starting commercial flights

In less than two months Lakeland International Airport will start offering commercial flights and residents are over the moon. “We’re looking forward to being able to go to New York a little easier than going through Tampa. We’re trying to avoid Tampa and forget about Orlando,” said Norma Boncaro. Boncaro and her husband came to see the work being done to get the airport ready for the first Avelo Airlines flight. The ultra-low-cost carrier will offer flights from Lakeland to New Haven, Connecticut starting June 13.