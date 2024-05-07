This summer day will be busiest at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, per American Airlines

Ella Gonzales
Summer is the peak travel season for American Airlines. Between May 17 and Sept. 3, the Dallas-based airlines expects to see 72 million travelers, and July 7 will be its busiest day of the season with 6,450 flights booked.

Dallas/Fort Worth Airport is the primary hub for the airlines, and it also happens to be the third busiest airport in the world. About 85% of DFW airport traffic fly American. Nearly 690,000 flights have already been booked, 36,000 of those are flights over the Memorial Day weekend, May 23 through May 28.

With the added volume of travelers, the airlines has added ten new destinations:

  • Hyannis, Massachusetts, HYA

  • Pasco, Washington, PSC

  • Tijuana, Mexico, TJI

  • Veracruz, Mexico, VER

  • Tulum, Mexico, TQO

  • Ocho Rios, Jamaica, OCJ

  • Governor’s Harbor, Bahamas, GHB

  • Nice, France, NCE

  • Naples, Italy, NAP

  • Copenhagen, Denmark, CPH

Many are making plans for the summer — whether that be a cruise to Mexico or a cheap getaway, those who fly should expect busy airports.

