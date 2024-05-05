Richard Hammond hasn't spoken to Freddie Flintoff about Top Gear crash

Richard Hammond would be open to speaking to Freddie Flintoff after his Top Gear crash. (Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty)

Richard Hammond might be the only person who can genuinely relate to what Freddie Flintoff is going through in the wake of his horrific Top Gear crash. 16 years before Flintoff's crash, Hammond had a serious brush with death while filming the same show.

But despite the similarities between the two accidents, Hammond said he hasn't yet had the opportunity to speak to Flintoff about his crash. However, the 54-year-old presenter said he'd be very open to having that conversation with the ex-cricketer.

When asked by the Mirror how he had reacted to the news of Flintoff's crash in December 2022, Hammond said he had tried to stay away.

Freddie Flintoff was part of the Top Gear hosting team from 2019 until 2023. (BBC)

"I didn’t involve myself in it. Of course, I was horrified and scared for him, and I wish him the best possible recovery. It's a really awful thing to happen," said the star. "I'd very much like to [speak to him], but he's on his own business of recovery."

He added: "Having been down the path of recovery myself, I know that you just need to get on with it. But if the opportunity arises to talk to him, of course I would."

The BBC decided to rest the Top Gear format in the wake of Flintoff's crash, which happened while he was filming a car review at the Dunsfold Aerodrome track.

He was airlifted to hospital and suffered facial injuries and broken ribs. Since, he has thankfully returned to TV work, filming the second series of his cricket-themed documentary Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams.

Freddie Flintoff, Josh, Ben, Ethan and Freddie on Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams. (BBC)

Hammond's crash took place in 2006 when the presenter was driving the jet-powered dragster Vampire, capable of reaching speeds of 370mph. He spent two weeks in a medically-induced come and suffered brain injuries as a result of the high-speed crash.

The presenter is now openly discussing his mental health alongside his daughter Izzy on their new podcast Who We Are Now.

"I certainly feel no stigma attached to discussing my own emotional state or issues I've had because it was all out in the air and I had to. Izzy lived through that experience," said Hammond.

"But I think from a listener's point of view, what that means is if a bloke comes across this who knows me through Top Gear or any of the quite blokey shows I've done, they might say: 'Hey, he's the little fella off that show, but he's prepared to talk about these things'."

Richard Hammond crashed in the high-speed dragster known as Vampire in 2006. (PA/Getty)

Hammond returned to Top Gear after his accident and has continued to work with co-presenters Jeremy Clarkson and James May on new motoring show The Grand Tour.

The final episode of The Grand Tour, filmed in Zimbabwe, will air later in 2024, following the release of previous special Sand Job in February.

