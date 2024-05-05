Rihanna Debuts New Pink Hair at A$AP Rocky X Puma Event in Miami

On Saturday, May 4, Rihanna attended boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s big event in Miami. He was hosting the A$AP Rocky X Puma pop-up shop, which appeared to be a huge party and the ANTI singer was dressed for the occasion. She was wearing a black silk dress with a corset bodice and a pair of bright pink Puma sneakers which perfectly matched her new bright pink hair.

To honor her boyfriend, Rihanna wore a glittering necklace with a giant diamond “A” pendant. The party took place alongside the Miami Grand Prix, and in some photos the star can be seen posing in a red vintage race car. Rocky wore a stylish yellow and black Puma mask and matching vest over a white T-shirt and jeans.

This is a big weekend for the couple, who are gearing up for their Met Gala appearance on Monday. The Fenty Beauty founder said in an interview with Extra that she would do a “simple” look for the famous fashion event this year.

“I’m actually keeping it real simple this year... It’s gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do,” she explained. “Very simple-ish... compared to everything I have done, I am showing up for dinner!”



She shared a bit more about how her style has changed since she welcomed two children, first her son RZA, who was born in May 2022, and then Riot Rose, born in August 2023.

“When you become a mom, your style goes from ‘blah’ to ‘let's see what fits’ to ‘I'm gonna be a bad bitch today.’ You've got to remind yourself sometimes that you're still in there,” she explained.

When asked about her plans for Mother’s Day, she replied, “Sleep, hopefully... sleep, and maybe I will get a bouquet of flowers. Whatever I’m doing for our moms, they really deserve the spotlight for Mother’s Day this year... They are literally holding it down right now while I am here and Rocky is out of town.”

You Might Also Like