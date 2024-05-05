Rihanna Shows Off New Pink Hair Ahead of Met Gala While Supporting A$AP Rocky at Puma Pop-Up

The Fenty Beauty founder is set to walk the Met Gala carpet on May 6

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on May 4, 2024

Rihanna is pretty in pink!

The Fenty Beauty founder, 36, debuted a bubblegum pink hairstyle while supporting her boyfriend A$AP Rocky at his A$AP Rocky X Puma pop-up shop in Miami on Saturday, May 4.

Photos captured of the “Diamonds” singer at the event showed her posing in a black satin dress with a matching corset inside a red vintage car. She sported a large diamond “A” necklace and large silver diamond ring, further accessorizing the look with pink tennis shoes.

The “Sundress” rapper, 35, wore a motor-inspired shirt and jean shorts with gray and neon green shoes.

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pose in a vintage car in Miami.

Related: Rihanna Teases 'Amazing' R9 and Says It Needs to Represent Her 'Evolution': 'I Want to Have Fun with It'

Rihanna was initially spotted out with the long bright pink tresses while taking a walk around New York City in a casual ensemble over the weekend, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail. She wore a black hoodie and sweatpants with a leather jacket, accessorizing the look once again with pink shoes.

The hairstyle change could be a teaser for her 2024 Met Gala look. She previously hinted about the look in a chat with Extra during the launch of her new Fenty Beauty Soft’lit Foundation at an event in Los Angeles on April 26.

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hang out at the A$AP Rocky X Puma Pop-Up Shop.

“I'm actually keeping it real simple this year. ... It's gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do,” Rihanna said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Detailing that she currently has two gowns picked out, the “We Found Love” singer described the outfits as, “Very simple-ish ... compared to everything I have done.”

She also teased during the interview, “I am showing up for dinner.”

Related: 'Sleeping Beauties': The 2024 Met Gala Theme Explained — and How Stars Will Interpret the Dress Code

The Met Gala is held annually each year in New York City. The theme for 2024, which was announced in November 2023, is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The upcoming Costume Institute exhibit will feature approximately 250 items that span over 400 years of history.

Vogue announced in February that the Met Gala dress code would be “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name.

This year's event will be co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. The 2024 Met Gala will be Hemsworth’s first and Bad Bunny’s third. Lopez, 54, and Zendaya, 27, meanwhile, are seasoned Met Gala pros.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.