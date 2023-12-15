Ring of Honor Final Battle 2023 — match card, date, start time and how to watch

All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

Ring of Honor presents its final big show of the year, the aptly named Final Battle, on Friday, December 15 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

The event will feature five matches with two titles on the line, including the vacant ROH Television Championship.

AEW owner Tony Khan announced his purchase of Ring of Honor back in February 2022, and 2023 has been his first full year as the company's owner.

Initially it was thought by fans that ROH would secure a television deal, but it was eventually announced that weekly Ring of Honor television would begin airing on the revamped Honor Club starting in March 2023.

While ROH has found a fanbase, there has been some teething problems and often the cards for Ring of Honor's pay-per-views have felt a little undeveloped.

This is most definitely the case with this year's Final Battle. For the first time in 16 years, the ROH World Championship won't be defended on the show as champ Eddie Kingston has put it on the line in the Continental Classic tournament.

The ROH Tag Team Championship isn't being defended either, as the belts are held by AEW World Champion MJF and the injured Adam Cole.

On the bright side, the Ring of Honor Women's Championship may be able to finally take centre-stage as long-reigning champion Athena takes on Billie Starkz.

We'll also see Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli take on Mark Briscoe and FTR in a Fight Without Honor match in memory of Jay Briscoe.

ROH Final Battle card: What's the full match card for ROH Final Battle?

The card for Ring of Honor: Final Battle is as follows:

ROH Women’s Championship: Athena (c) vs Billie Starkz

Survival of the Fittest Finals for the vacant ROH World Television Championship: Dalton Castle vs. Komander vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. Lee Johnson vs. Lee Moriarty vs. TBA



Jay Briscoe Memorial Fight Without Honor match: Mark Briscoe and FTR vs. Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli

Keith Lee vs. Shane Taylor

'I Quit' match: Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese

ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Tom Lawlor

ROH World Six-Man Championship: Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, & Toa Liona (c) vs. Shane Haste, Bad Dude Tito, & Kosei Fujita

AAA Megachampionship: Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Black Taurus

Von Erichs vs. Outrunners (pre-show)



ROH Final Battle start time: What date and start time is ROH Final Battle in the UK?

In the UK, ROH Final Battle takes place at 12am on Saturday, December 16.

What's the date and start time for ROH Final Battle in the US?

In the US, ROH Final Battle takes place at 7pm ET on Friday, December 15.

How do I watch ROH Final Battle?

ROH Final Battle will air globally on Honor Club for subscribers. Honor Club costs $9.99 a month and also gives you access to weekly Ring of Honor television.

Catch AEW Dynamite live every Thursday at 1am in the UK, Collision every Friday at 1am, and Rampage every Saturday at 3am on Fite with an AEW Plus subscription. US customers can also watch Dynamite on TBS and Collision and Rampage on TNT, and in the UK, Dynamite repeats air on ITV4







