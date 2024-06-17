Riverside Fire burning near Bartlett Lake
Crews are working to put out the Riverside Fire, burning near Bartlett Lake.
The geological record of the region indicates on average, these mega earthquake and tsunami events happen every 500 years.
Attorneys for Sandra Hemme immediately moved to free her from the prison in Chillicothe. If released, Hemme’s prison term will mark the longest known wrongful conviction of a woman in U.S. history.
It's a tale of two different climates across Canada this week. Those in Western Canada will need to break out their jackets while Eastern Canada will be sweating through a dangerous heat dome
The four Miami-Dade police officers turned themselves in at the Broward Main Jail on Friday and Saturday. They’ve since been released.
The remains of a Black man hanged for murder in Nova Scotia nearly 200 years ago will be laid to rest Saturday after his skeleton spent decades on display in doctors' offices.Labban Powell, who lived in Cornwallis Township, was hanged in a public execution near Kentville after being convicted for the murder of a white man in 1826.His body was claimed by a physician at the time — as was legal if no family came forward — to be used to train medical students.Powell was buried near an anthill. When
Caretakers at the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Royal Kraal only planned on Chamchuri giving birth to one calf one June 7. Then another calf emerged.
A farmer whose runaway cow was rammed by police says the footage of the incident is a sorry sight.
Avery Sehorn, 18, whom Harmon shares with ex-husband Jason Sehorn, graduated from high school three days before the alleged incident
The World War II mystery of what happened to a Finnish passenger plane after it was shot down over the Baltic Sea by Soviet bombers appears to finally be solved more than eight decades later. The plane was carrying American and French diplomatic couriers in June 1940 when it was downed just days before Moscow annexed the Baltic states. All nine people on board the plane were killed, including the two-member Finnish crew and the seven passengers — an American diplomat, two French, two Germans, a Swede and a dual Estonian-Finnish national.
The final weekend of spring will bring chilly, snowy conditions to parts of the West Coast as an active storm track blankets the region
The man continued to stab the victim even after he fell to the ground, prosecutors say.
MOSCOW (AP) — Security forces stormed a detention center in southern Russia on Sunday, killing inmates accused of links to the Islamic State group who had taken two staff members hostage, state-funded news channel RT reported.
AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine State Police tactical team fatally shot a man on a rooftop early Saturday after an hourslong standoff in which authorities said he opened fire at officers, two homes burned down and a person who fought with him apparently died.
Nancy Iskander's two sons Mark, 11, and Jacob, 8, were killed in a 2020 hit-and-run
Older Americans are falling victim to massive timeshare fraud at the hands of Mexican cartels, the FBI says. Police warn to never pay advance fees.
Folks in Ontario and Quebec will want to avoid strenuous activities in the outdoors this week, especially if they are vulnerable to the heat, as temperatures and humidity will soar to dangerous values
Heat warnings in effect across Ontario & Quebec with dangerous heat and humidex on the way for a long stretch of 5-7 days. Thunderstorm threat also builds this week. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
A teenaged boy was killed after being shot in Scarborough on Saturday, police say.The shooting happened in the area of Glendower Circuit and Birchmount Road shortly before 2 p.m., the Toronto Police Service said in a tweet.A 16-year-old boy transported himself to a local hospital and was located by police suffering from gunshot wounds considered life-threatening injuries, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.In an email to CBC Toronto on Sunday, police spokesperson Cindy Chu
The Northbound lanes of Toronto’s Don Valley Parkway were closed Sunday when a man died after falling from Leaside bridge. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.