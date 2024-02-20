Robin Windsor death: Tributes pour in from Craig Revel Horwood and Marcus Collins after Strictly star dies suddenly

Tributes are flooding in for Robin Windsor, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, who has died at the age 44.

Windsor competed on the BBC One show for four series from 2010 to 2013, when he was forced to step down after a slipped disc left him paralysed for four days.

He made a special return to the show in 2014 for what would become Strictly’s first ever same-sex dance, which he performed alongside fellow pro AljaÅ¾ Škorjanec.

Windsor’s celebrity partners during his time on the series were actor Patsy Kensit, EastEnders star Anita Dobson, Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley and Dragon’s Den tycoon Deborah Meaden.

The dance company Windsor founded, Burn the Floor, announced his death, saying the dancer had “tragically passed away”.

Many stars, including other Strictly professional dancers, have paid tribute.

News of Windsor’s death was announced by the dance company he founded, Burn the Floor, who said the dancer had “tragically passed away”. The statement added: “He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”

Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor dies ‘tragically’, aged 44

Windsor’s ex, Marcus Collins, says ‘the world just got a lot less sparkly'

Windsor’s ex-boyfriend Collins, who featured on ITV reality competition The X Factor in 2011 and was mentored by Gary Barlow, has shared a tribute. The couple appeared on the cover of Gay Times together in 2014.

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood tweets about ‘dear friend'

The judge posted: “I have just heard the tragic news my dear friend ‘Bobby’ Robin Windsor has passed. He was one of the [most] kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with. He will be forever missed. My heart goes out to all his family and friends. RIP darling man, you were truly loved x.”

Windsor’s ‘infectious energy and warmth’ is remembered

The star most recently appeared in stage show Come What May, a tribute to Moulin Rouge.

A statement from Sisco Entertainment, which represented him in various areas of theatre and corporate entertainment, said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of our beloved friend, Robin Windsor.

“Robin’s presence in Come What May was more than just a performance; it was an embodiment of passion, grace and sheer talent.

“His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound with every step.

“Beyond his impeccable dancing, Robin’s vibrant spirit lit up the room, infusing rehearsals and performances with infectious energy and warmth. His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless.

“His friendship was a gift cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Robin, you will be deeply missed. Though Come What May will continue without you, your legacy will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to share in your light.”

Susanna Reid tearful as she announces death of Windsor

Good Morning Britain presenter Reid, 53, had danced with Windsor on Strictly’s Children In Need special back in 2011.

Former Strictly pro James Jordan pays tribute to ‘caring’ friend

Windor’s fellow ex-Strictly professional, James Jordan, paid tribute to the star, whom he called an “old friend”.

“I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly – I have such fond memories of him,” Jordan wrote on Instagram, adding: “He was always very caring and fun to be around. Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues.”