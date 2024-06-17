Rory Nisan re-elected to FCM Board of Directors at annual conference

Regional Councillor Rory Nisan was re-elected to the 2023-2024 FCM Board of Directors at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) Annual General Meeting and Conference in Calgary, Alberta.

Additionally, Nisan was chosen by his Ontario Caucus colleagues to continue as Chair of the Ontario Caucus. This marks Councillor Nisan's sixth term representing Halton Region at FCM. During the General Meeting, he was honoured with a long-service award, recognizing his five years of dedicated service.

"On behalf of Regional Council, I'd like to congratulate Councillor Nisan on being re-elected to the FCM Board of Directors, where he will remain a strong voice for our community's priorities," stated Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr.

"From advocating for affordable housing and increased funding for infrastructure to the need for reliable broadband internet and support to address food insecurity and indoor air quality, he's been unwavering in his efforts to support Halton. I know he will continue this great work over the next year."

The FCM serves as the national voice for local governments across Canada, advocating on vital municipal issues. Since joining the FCM Board of Directors in 2019, Councillor Nisan has served as a member of the FCM Executive Committee and the 2023 Vice-President at Large. He has also contributed to various important Standing Committees, including the Standing Committee on Social and Economic Development and the Standing Committee on Anti-Racism and Equity.

"I'm honored to be re-elected to the FCM Board of Directors to continue advocating for what matters most to people in Halton and municipalities across Canada," said Councillor Nisan.

"I'm excited to build upon FCM's achievements over the past year and will continue to work tirelessly to advance priority municipal issues with the Federal Government. Thank you to Halton Regional Council for your ongoing support."

During the conference, FCM members actively engaged with national party leaders and representatives to shape FCM's policy priorities. Delegates endorsed resolutions for enhanced federal support for food banks, improved shelter support for women and survivors of intimate partner violence, and measures to protect elected local government officials from harassment, intimidation, and threats. FCM also continued to urge the Federal Government to convene all orders of government to discuss the need for a new Municipal Growth Framework, ensuring municipalities have the funding and revenue tools necessary to meet the needs of growing communities.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter