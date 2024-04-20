Rosanna Arquette Says Bruce Willis Has a Strong Support System: 'One Big Tribe of Loveliness' (Exclusive)

"I love how his family is surrounding him, and how Demi and him are still very close," says Willis's former costar Rosanna Arquette

Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Rosanna Arquette in Los Angeles on Jan. 6, 2024 (L); Emma Heming Willis, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, Bruce Willis and Scout Willis in Los Angeles on July 14, 2018

Rosanna Arquette has the highest praises for Bruce Willis's family.

The Pulp Fiction actress spoke with PEOPLE for the 15th TCM Classic Film Festival, which included a special screening of the Quentin Tarantino classic, and opened up about her appreciation for her now-retired costar's family.

"I love how his family is surrounding him and how [his ex-wife Demi Moore] and him are still very close," Arquette, 64, says of Willis, 69.

Moore, 61, and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters: Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30. Willis is also dad to daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 9, with his wife of 15 years, Emma Heming Willis.

"[Bruce and Demi] have kids together and they all are one big tribe of loveliness and good people," Arquette says. "It's just gathering around him, just filled with love. And I love that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Emma Heming Willis/Instagram Bruce Willis and family

Related: Rosanna Arquette Recalls Former Costar Bruce Willis's 'Charisma' in His Pre-Fame Bartending Days (Exclusive)

Willis' family has displayed an outpouring of love since revealing he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023. The diagnosis came just under a year after his loved ones announced he was "stepping away" from his decades-long acting career following a diagnosis of aphasia.



Aside from celebrating holidays and birthdays together, the family also welcomed a new member last year: Willis and Moore's first grandchild, Rumer's daughter Louetta, on April 18, 2023.

"I know Demi," Arquette says. "I'm friendly with Demi, and I love her. We've known each other for years."



She says the G.I. Jane actress is enjoying being a grandmother. And though she doesn't see Moore often, "When I do, she's just always great."



Related: Why Pregnant Rosanna Arquette Left Pulp Fiction Screening in 1994: Baby Was 'Kicking Like Crazy' (Exclusive)

Willis met wife Emma in 2007, and they married in Turks in Caicos on March 21, 2009.

As the Die Hard star celebrated his 69th birthday last month, Emma, 45, shared a photo of him holding a baby as she honored her husband of 15 years.

"Just like you, we simply adore him. What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world," she wrote in a caption to her photo. "He’s a true gentleman. With so much love to give and share. That’s what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it’s so pure and ever so good."

"Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving," Emma added in her caption.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.