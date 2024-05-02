Roseville man sentenced for sexually assaulting teen girls. ‘These losses are life-changing’

A Roseville man who sexually assaulted teenage girls after supplying victims with alcohol and drugs at his house parties was sentenced Thursday to 23 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

A Placer County jury found Kevin Davis, 44, guilty last year of forcibly genital penetration on a 14-year-old, two counts of sexual battery and sexual penetration with force or violence, according to court records.

Davis hosted parties in which he provided drugs and alcohol for underage victims, prosecutors said. He would also provide blow-up mattresses for the girls and planned parties to victimize teenage girls while they were sleeping.

Two victims came forward and said they were assaulted while staying at his home after drinking, prosecutors said.

“We commend the brave victims who came forward to help us take this predator out of our community,” the Placer County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “This defendant aggressively preyed upon and then assaulted vulnerable young women while they were sleeping in his home, resulting in severe emotional and physical suffering for the victims.”

During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, the victims described how the assaults caused them to lose sleep, suffer health complications, affect their ability to form long-lasting relationships and force them to drop out of school, according to a news release.

“These losses are life-changing for any young person,” prosecutors said in the release.