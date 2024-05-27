Rounds of rain, thunderstorms take aim at southern Ontario to start the week

After rounds of weekend storms, the threat for more rain and thunderstorms spills into the start of this week across southern Ontario.

By Sunday night, a potent stateside system pushed into the region, prompting a marine tornado warning over Lake Erie. The storm risk continued through the overnight hours, bringing rumbles of thunder, and locally heavy downpours.

The system will continue to push eastwards throughout the day on Monday, with more rounds of stormy conditions on tap. The threat for stronger, more organized thunderstorms increases through the afternoon hours, with the chance for periods of heavy rain, large hail, and damaging wind gusts.

Be sure to stay on top of the watches and warnings that are issued in your area, as conditions can change quickly when severe weather hits.

These early week storms will mark the start of a cooler, more unsettled pattern, as well, as we head into the final days of May.

Storm chances build through the day Monday

The first wave of rain pushed over southwestern Ontario Sunday evening, with thunderstorms bubbling up across the region through the overnight hours. As the day carries on Monday, storms will continue to move eastward.

Baron - Monday 2 pm precip Ontario

Monday afternoon will be when things start to get interesting. The threat for stronger, more organized storm development will increase in the afternoon and evening hours as the low-pressure system moves up across Georgian Bay and into eastern Ontario.

Sections of eastern Ontario, including Ottawa, Brockville, Cornwall and Kingston, will see multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day, with the afternoon and evening storms bringing a severe risk.

Sporadic damaging wind gusts are possible later in the day as a line of storms will develop. Embedded within this line is also the chance for some nickel to quarter-sized hail. Because of the multiple rounds of rain, there is a compounding effect bringing the potential for some localized flooding, as well.

Baron - Monday thunderstorm risk Ontario - May 27

Another area to watch will be across parts of southwestern Ontario, including Mount Forest, Listowel, Orangeville, Kitchener, and while storms aren't expected to be quite as intense as eastern Ontario, there's still the chance for strong wind gusts and some nickel-sized hail.

Regions that see multiple thunderstorms have a chance of receiving over 50+ mm of rainfall through Wednesday. Be on the lookout for localized flooding from the heavy rains and prepare for the possibility of power outages in areas that see high winds.

Baron - Ontario rain - May 27

Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions in your area, and have a plan in place to seek shelter if dangerous weather threatens.

Cooler than seasonal conditions as we head into June

Below-seasonal temperatures will dominate the final days of May and heading into the first week of June. Daytime highs will only reach the upper teens for most communities through Thursday, with sunshine for the latter half of the week pushing temperatures back toward the lower 20s.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on your stormy forecast across Ontario.

