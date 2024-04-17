Rounds of rain, thunderstorms hit Ontario, risk for large hail and strong winds

The early week sunshine and mild temperatures will give way to periods of chilly and wet weather across southern Ontario on Wednesday. Rounds of rain and thunderstorms will pop up throughout the day, with the chances for some severe weather to cross the border into extreme southwestern sections by Wednesday evening.

The risk will extend mainly from Windsor to Wallaceburg, but areas as far north as Port Stanley could see potent storms, as well.

The main threats will be large hail, strong wind gusts and more heavy rainfall.

While computer models are still uncertain, forecasters will be closely monitoring potential rotating storms that develop stateside, and track towards the Windsor area during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday: Thunderstorm risk returns, threat for large hail and strong winds

You may have not needed your alarm clock early Wednesday, as rain and rumbles of thunder pushed across southwestern Ontario and parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) before dawn.

The rain will continue for the better part of the day, though with brief breaks in the wet weather through the early afternoon hours.

A second round of rain will move into southwestern Ontario with a cold front late Wednesday afternoon and evening, which could present the opportunity for additional storms to develop.

Rain, meanwhile, looks to remain west of Ottawa Wednesday, as high pressure keeps the region dry.

Baron - Wednesday pm precip ON.jpg

There is a reasonable risk for thunderstorms in a large area, stretching from southwestern Ontario to Georgian Bay, and the GTA.

The severe risk however, will remain mostly in the southwest, with the threat for up to loonie-sized hail, and strong winds.

Baron - ON thunderstorm risk - April 17.jpg

Forecasters will be closely monitoring for any potential rotating storms that develop stateside, and possibly track towards the Windsor area during the late afternoon and evening. The greatest chances for severe weather exist in Windsor, and east along Lake Erie’s shorelines, where thunderstorm energy is available. The opportunity will be brief, but residents should remember to stay alert and aware of the changing conditions.

Ontario scored Canada's first tornado of the year on March 16, confirmed on Monday by the Northern Tornadoes Project. It tied the provincial record for its earliest twister ever documented.

Thursday through Friday: Additional rounds of rain

While southwestern Ontario will see a relatively dry day on Thursday, rain continues to track east and move out of the GTA during the morning period, reaching Ottawa during that time.

If that weren't enough, a third round of rainfall is forecast to move through southern Ontario on Friday. Between 10-25 mm is expected over the next few days, though amounts could vary in areas that see thunderstorms.

Baron - ON rain updated.jpg

Chilly temperatures and a brisk wind are forecast this weekend, bringing temperatures several degrees cooler than seasonal. There's even a widespread frost and freeze threat on Saturday, and potentially Sunday night, which could impact blossoms, which have bloomed several weeks earlier than normal due to the warmer April temperatures.

Drier weather is expected next week, and temperatures should trend back above seasonal for the final days of April. Forecasters are watching the potential for an extended stretch of very warm weather in early May, possibly giving the region an early taste of summer.

Rain helps ease wildfire, drought concerns

Ontario Drought Map March 31 2024

While many Ontario residents have been dismayed by the rainfall, the precipitation does mean a somewhat lessened threat for drought and wildfires leading up to the start of summer, both prevalent in northern parts of the province in summer 2023.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates in southern Ontario.