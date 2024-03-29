Rowing club marks 150 years with Easter races

A rowing club is celebrating its 150th anniversary with Easter races.

Sudbury Rowing Club, on the River Stour in Suffolk, has been home to rowers of all abilities since 1873.

Mayor Jan Osborne will raise the club flag to commemorate the occasion at a spring season opening event on Good Friday.

Chairman Andrew Blit said: "We're thriving and looking forward to celebrating a lovely anniversary."

The club has more than 100 members, whose ages range from 12 to 80 years old.

"We are a community club catering for all ages and ambitions, including power rowing, juniors, seniors and indeed people up to 80," continued Mr Blit.

"You make great friends, it's the ultimate team sport and it's just a pleasant and enjoyable way to stay fit and healthy."

Amanda Ashton, from the club, said: "The club members will divide into two reams, matching up crews in different size boats.

"We run fun races between these competing crews, rowing up and down our beautiful meadow stretch of the Stour."

The winning members will be awarded with Easter eggs.

Mr Blit, who has been a member of the club for 30 years, said: "We hope to see as many current members and former members come down to enjoy the ceremony with us."

