How the Royal Family Is "Privately" Celebrating the Late Queen Elizabeth's Birthday

She would have turned 98 years old today.

Today Queen Elizabeth would have turned 98 years old — and while the royal family typically marks the day with a public celebration known as The Trooping of the Colour in June, for her second posthumous birthday, they will reportedly be commemorating the occasion privately at home.



According to King Charles's former butler, Grant Harrold, the day will not go by without the British royals honoring the late Queen. "They won't publicly do anything. Privately, I have no doubt they'll raise a toast to her in the evening. I'm sure the day will very much be spent reflecting on the late Queen," Harrold told Slingo, per People.



"I can almost guarantee that if you were to go to Windsor Castle that day, it's very likely there'll be some flowers on the tomb that have been sent by the family members," he continued. "Sometimes on royal anniversaries, flowers are sent to royal graves. It's very possible there will be flowers on the tombstone."



This will be the Queen's second birthday following her death in September 2022 at age 96, and last year, several royals — including Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton — marked the occasion with tributes on social media.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, for their part, shared a rare, candid photo of the monarch that was taken by Middleton. In the snap, the Queen was surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren on a green couch while wearing a plaid skirt.

"Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday," they captioned the photo. "This photograph - showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren - was taken at Balmoral last summer."

