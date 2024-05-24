Rozanski vs Okolie LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Rozanski vs Okolie - LIVE!

Lawrence Okolie can become bridgerweight world champion as he takes on Lukasz Rozanski in Poland tonight. The Briton travels to challenge for Rozanski’s WBC title, attempting to become a two-weight champion having held the WBO belt at cruiserweight.

This is Okolie’s first fight since losing that title, when he was beaten on points by British rival Chris Billam-Smith in Bournemouth. The 31-year-old was knocked down three times and was twice deducted points for excessive holding, a trait he has struggled to ditch in recent bouts. Okolie has now moved up in weight, though, and changed trainers, moving on from SugarHill Steward, who works with Tyson Fury, to join up with Joe Gallagher.

Rozanski will have home support tonight as he makes the first defence of his WBC strap, having won it in April with a first-round stoppage on Alen Babic. The 38-year is 15-0 as a professional with 14 knockouts, and has never been beyond the fourth round. Follow all the boxing action tonight with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Start time: Main event at around 10:30pm

Venue: Podpromie Arena in Rzeszow, Poland.

How to watch: Sky Sports

