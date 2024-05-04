Rumer Willis Provides Update On Father Bruce Willis Following Dementia Diagnosis

Actor Rumer Willis provided an update on father Bruce Willis’ health this week following his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia.

The eldest daughter of the “Pulp Fiction” star told multiple outlets that he’s doing well, noting that she and her own daughter, 1-year-old Louetta, visited him Thursday.

“As a family, especially my sisters and I, we’re just so grateful for the love that comes at him,” Rumer Willis told Extra at Jhpiego’s Laughter Is the Best Medicine Gala. “I think it is such a reflection of who he is.”

She told Fox News Digital that as her family speaks publicly about his condition, “what’s been so incredible is my dad is so beloved.”

“I think if there’s any way sharing our experience brings hope — whatever comes forward as a family — that can have an effect and bring any sort of hope, comfort to someone else experiencing that, then to me, that’s … everything,” she said.

In 2022, news broke that the “Die Hard” star had been diagnosed with aphasia, prompting him to step away from acting. His family announced the following year that his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

FTD can cause emotional problems, unusual behaviors and difficulty communicating, according to the National Institute on Aging.

Rumer Willis, left, and father Bruce Willis pose backstage as she makes her Broadway debut in "Chicago" on September 21, 2015, in New York City. Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Rumer Willis, who recently posted a sweet Instagram photo of Bruce Willis with Louetta, is one of three daughters that her father shares with actor Demi Moore.

The “Dancing With the Stars” winner told Fox News Digital that her Hollywood parents taught her about “respect” on set.

“I feel like what I learned from them was just by watching,” she said. “I feel like being on set, one of the biggest things I would say, just by proxy, you treat everyone with the same amount of respect, whether you’re in front of the camera, behind the camera, from the littlest job. Like, it doesn’t matter.”

In November, she told People that “some of the most magical parts of myself” come from her parents.

“So I feel like that will be passed down to her,” she added, referring to Louetta.

