Rumer Willis shares Bruce Willis update everyone’s been waiting for

Bruce Willis’s daughter Rumer is offering a rare update on how the actor is doing.

Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, or FTD. The diagnosis forced Bruce into retirement where he now lives a quiet life with his beloved family.

While at the 24th Annual Beverly Hills Film Festival on May 2, Rumer was asked how her father was doing. She told Fox News that Bruce is “great. Yeah, yeah, doing OK. Thank you so much for asking.”

She added that earlier that day she and her baby daughter, Louetta, were able to spend some time with Bruce.

After he was diagnosed with FTD, Willis’s family, which includes his wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his five daughters, issued a joint statement revealing the heartbreaking news.

While talking with Fox News, Rumer shared that it was important for her family to be open and honest about Bruce’s diagnosis so others don’t feel so alone.

“I think, for me, through this experience, what’s been so incredible is my dad is so beloved, and that’s been so evident in the transparency with which we’ve been sharing,” she said.

“And I think if there’s any way sharing our experience brings hope — whatever comes forward as a family — that can have an effect and bring any sort of hope, comfort to someone else experiencing that, then to me, that’s … everything.”

Back in February 2023, the Willis family expressed their “deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis.”

“In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing,” the statement continued.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

The family described FTD as “a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know.”