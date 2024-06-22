RuPaul lines up new TV hosting job

RuPaul is lining up a new hosting role on television, with the star set to fill in for a famous talk show host.

As reported by Deadline, the icon will serve as a guest host during the upcoming season of Jimmy Kimmel Live! whilst regular host Kimmel takes a break during the summer.

In addition to RuPaul, other guest hosts include Only Murders in the Building actor Martin Short, Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, Wandavision's Kathryn Hahn and Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani.



New Girl actor Lamorne Morris, Jurassic Park's Jeff Goldblum and Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are also on the guest host line-up.

The new season will kick off with Short in the week commencing June 24, with the actor being joined by his Only Murders co-stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.

Other guests for the premiere include Melissa McCarthy, Sienna Miller, Jelly Roll, and Beck, with musical performances by Imagine Dragons, Jelly Roll, Beck, and The Warning.

Whilst we have to wait to see when RuPaul will become a talk show host for the night, the star still has plenty of work with his Drag Race franchise, which has sparked a number of international versions.



One new spin-off, Slaycation, will see past stars of the franchise head off for a holiday as they prepare to deliver a "dragtastic performance" for the local community, with plenty of drama and shade along the way.

The cast for the show includes Lawrence Chaney , Kandy Muse , BOA, Kerri Colby, Jada Shada Hudson and Luxx Noir London, with their adventures set to be full of "fun and frivolity" as they embark on "fish-out-of-water escapades."

"The brand-new format from RuPaul's Drag Race producers World of Wonder, Slaycation is a six-part unscripted series featuring six, fabulous, larger-than-life queens from across the international Drag Race franchise, as they vacation together at a Canadian winter cabin," reads the logline.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three in the UK and streams on WOW Presents Plus in the US.

