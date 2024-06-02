Rupert Murdoch, 93, and Elena Zhukova, 67, Are Married! Couple Says 'I Do' at His California Winery

The couple got engaged in March 2024

News Corp Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova Wedding

Rupert Murdoch is a married man — for the fifth time!

The Fox and News Corp chairman, 93, married retired molecular biologist Elena Zhukova at his California vineyard and estate, Moraga, on Saturday, June 1, according to The Sun.

At the ceremony, Zhukova, 67, wore a form-fitting, mid-length white dress with a square neckline, while Murdoch kept it simple in a black suit with a white button-down shirt and a pale yellow tie.

News Corp Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova Wedding

The newlyweds were photographed at the estate over the weekend.

In one of the images, Murdoch and Zhukova posed with their arms wrapped around each other. In another, they sat on a set of chairs while outdoors.

The Daily Mail reported that several "high-powered" people were in attendance at the event, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and News Corp chief executive Robert Thompson.

News Corp Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova Wedding

According to the Moraga website, the secluded property is located in the Santa Monica Mountains in the Bel Air neighborhood.

In March 2024, The New York Times reported that Murdoch and Zhukova were engaged and planning to wed after they began dating the previous summer.

The pair met through Murdoch's third wife, Wendi Deng, according to The Daily Mail.

News Corp Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova Wedding

Before meeting Zhukova, the Australian native was engaged to Ann Lesley Smith, who formerly worked in radio, TV and print media.

Vanity Fair reported the exes called off their engagement just two weeks after the billionaire announced they were set to wed in his newspaper, The New York Post.

Related: Rupert Murdoch Set to Be Married for 5th Time, Engaged to Girlfriend Elena Zhukova

Murdoch married his most recent ex-wife, Jerry Hall, in March 2016 in London. The model later filed for divorce in July 2022.

The media mogul married his third wife Deng just two weeks after he finalized his divorce from his second wife, Anna Maria Torv, in 1999. They have two daughters — Grace (born in 2001) and Chloe (born in 2003) — and divorced in 2013 after 14 years of marriage.

Torv was Murdoch's wife for 32 years after their marriage in 1967. The exes have three children: daughter Elisabeth (born in 1968), son Lachlan (born in 1971) and son James (born in 1972).

Murdoch welcomed his first child, a daughter named Prudence, in 1958 with his first wife, Patricia Booker. The couple were married from 1956 until they divorced in 1967.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.