Russia Bombs Ukraine Superstore With Hundreds Inside

Kate Briquelet
·2 min read
Vitalii Hnidyi
Vitalii Hnidyi

Russia bombed a hardware superstore in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, killing at least two people and injuring more than 20 others in a massive building where more than 200 shoppers may have been inside, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin after the “vile” attack on Ukraine’s second-largest city.

“As of now, we know that more than 200 people could have been inside the hypermarket,” Zelensky stated on Telegram after officials reported two victims died in a pair of aerial bomb strikes, adding that the attack occurred “right in the middle of the day.”

“Only madmen like Putin are capable of killing and terrorizing people in such a vile way,” Zelensky added, according to Agence France-Presse. “There were a lot of workers and shoppers inside. Now the fire is on the whole territory.”

Footage from the scene—including some posted by Zelensky on X—showed black smoke engulfing the Epitsentr store, as first responders doused flames and people walked away from the wreckage. One man was shown covering a dead person with a sheet in a parking lot.

“If Ukraine had sufficient air defense systems and modern combat aircraft, Russian strikes like this one would have been impossible,” Zelensky wrote in the X post. “And that is why we appeal to all leaders, to all states: we need a significant enhancement of air defense and sufficient capabilities to destroy Russian terrorists.”

Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv, said the hardware store’s owner lost contact with 15 employees in the chaos and called the offensive “pure terrorism.” “We have a large number of people missing,” Terekhov wrote on Telegram. “There are many wounded.”

Terekhov, in an interview last week with UK newspaper the Independent, said Russian forces hit the metropolis of about 1.4 million so often it’s “hard to count how many missiles hit the city directly every day.”

“They are constantly shooting and destroying this city,” Terekhov added. “They are killing our people.”

Russia’s daytime strike was the latest assault on Kharkiv since it launched a ground offensive in the region on May 10, leading to the evacuation of more than 11,000 people.

On Thursday, Russian missiles pummeled the area, killing at least seven people in the Vivat printing house, which produced children’s books.

Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the investigative department of the National Security Service in the Kharkiv region, said all seven victims were identified using DNA samples from their relatives.

“Five women and two men—each of them was just doing their job,” Bolvinov said in a post on X, according to newspaper The New Voice of Ukraine.

“This printing house produced children’s books, magazines, school diaries, newspapers, and much more. Now there is no such enterprise in Kharkiv.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trumpworld Claims 25,000 People Attended His Rally. Aerial Shots Show Otherwise.

    ABC7 via YouTubeTrumpworld is once again splintering from reality. This time, the diversion relates to counting—specifically, how many people attended Donald Trump’s rally in the Bronx on Thursday.Trump, who has long obsessed over the size of crowds at his events, shared an article from Right Side Broadcasting Network to his Truth Social account that quoted the Trump campaign as saying 25,000 people attended the “electrifying” event. The New York Times reported that Trump’s team had acquired a p

  • Three missionaries, including American couple, killed by gang in Haiti

    Three missionaries, including a married couple from the US, were killed in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, on Thursday evening.

  • Opinion: ‘Good-Natured’ Trump Trial Lawyer Is Turning Into His Accomplice

    Mark Peterson - Pool / Getty Images All through the hush-money trial, Donald Trump has excoriated Judge Juan Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as corrupt thugs.So, you might assume that Trump will blame them and not the lead defense attorney Todd Blanche if the case ends in a conviction.But Trump has his own logic. He repeatedly leveled the same insults at Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron and New York State Attorney General Leticia James during the civil fraud case

  • US Stryker armored fighting vehicles help Ukraine recapture lost territory in Kharkiv region, report says

    The Ukrainian fightback around Vovchansk is being led by the elite 82nd Air Assault Brigade, sources told the Kyiv Post.

  • How Donald Trump Still Lives in the 1980s

    NEW YORK — When his criminal trial finishes for the day, Donald Trump typically returns to the marble-and-gold triplex atop Trump Tower, the high rise he built in the early 1980s and used to establish a public image as a master builder. It is the silver lining for Trump, as he spends his first sustained period of time in Manhattan since he moved to Washington in 2017. He passes the days in a dingy courtroom downtown, where he faces 34 felonies, listening to people from his old life describe him

  • Justice Alito’s Beach Home Neighbors Sound Off on That Jan. 6 Flag

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyLong Beach Island, New Jersey—About 45 minutes past the Garden State Parkway’s Judy Blume Service Area, itself precisely 24 miles southeast of the Jon Bon Jovi Service Area, the original Ron Jon Surf Shop appears, like a Jersey Shore apparition, just off Route 72.Roughly 15 minutes down Ocean County Road 607, beyond Boulevard Clams and Lenny & John’s Subs—if you pass Mustache Bill’s Diner, you’ve gone too far—sits an unremarkable beach h

  • RCMP officer's social media posts prompt calls for suspension from First Nation chief

    BELLA BELLA, B.C. — A British Columbia First Nation is calling for the suspension and removal of an RCMP officer from Bella Bella over social media posts he made before joining the Mounties.

  • Opinion: Trump’s New York Rally Is a Scary Reminder of His Reach

    Brendan McDermid/ReutersHiring actors who answered a casting call for a $50 gig—dubbed “not a traditional ‘background job’”—was the only way Donald Trump could draw a crowd when he announced his candidacy for president in 2015.“Wow. Whoa. That is some group of people. Thousands!” he exclaimed of the two dozen who cheered on cue in the lobby of Trump Tower at the time.But despite the countless lies and incessant hype on crowd figures that followed, Trump really did draw over a thousand–if not exa

  • Putin’s designs on a Baltic island are leading Sweden to prepare for war

    A rogue document apparently showing Russian intention to expand its territory in the Baltic region surfaced in the past few days.

  • Footage Shows Scottie Scheffler’s Car Merely Crawling Through Crash Scene

    Louisville policeLouisville police released two video clips on Thursday of golfer Scottie Scheffler’s arrest, showing his car crawling slowly through a crash scene before a cop chased after him, whacked his windshield, and hauled him out of the driver’s seat to handcuff him.Scheffler was arrested as he was on his way to the PGA Championships at about 6 a.m. last Friday. He was accused of injuring a cop who was directing traffic at the scene of the fatal crash, and was charged with felony second-

  • Sotomayor Describes Frustration With Being a Liberal on the Supreme Court

    CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Some days, after Justice Sonia Sotomayor listens to the Supreme Court announce its decisions, she goes into her chambers, shuts the door and weeps. “There are days that I’ve come to my office after an announcement of a case and closed my door and cried,” Sotomayor told a crowd Friday at the Radcliffe Institute at Harvard University, where she was being honored. “There have been those days. And there are likely to be more.” The comments about the challenges of being a liberal o

  • Priest Bites Woman After Refusing Her Communion at Mass: Reports

    “I bit her. I am not denying that. I was defending myself and the sacrament," the priest could be seen telling police in body-cam footage

  • 'Road rage' driver who threatened female motorist told to take anger management course

    A driver who shouted and swore at a lone female motorist has avoided being sent to prison - but has been ordered to complete an anger management course as part of his sentence. Peter Abbott, 60, was convicted of using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour against Samantha Isaacs during the incident outside a Tesco petrol station in Bournemouth, Dorset, on 25 August last year. After the trial at Poole Magistrates' Court, the judge sentenced him to a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

  • Passenger assaulted flight attendant who helped nurse try to give him Narcan, feds say

    The bloody and chaotic scene unfolded on a flight to Alaska, feds say.

  • Police Allege Bartender Drank ‘Mind Boggling’ Amount Before She T-Boned Mom's Car, Killing Her with Kids Inside

    Tiffany Alexander was a mother of three

  • 5 hurdles that could trip Trump up as he tries to retake the White House

    Former President Trump is the slight favorite to win November’s election with less than six months to go. That’s less because of national polls — where Trump holds only a very small lead — and more because of his standing in the battleground states. In the polling average maintained by The Hill and Decision Desk…

  • Comer criticizes ‘repeat offenders of breaking decorum’ during congressional hearings

    House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) on Thursday pinned the blame of last week’s raucous contempt hearing on a few “repeat offenders of breaking decorum” on Capitol Hill. “It’s very unfortunate. It wasn’t the first time, I hope it’s the last time,” Comer quipped in an interview on CNN. “The members that…

  • This Could Be the Moment Putin Wins the War in Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersKHARKIV—Russia’s sudden ground invasion of the Kharkiv region came as a shock to the country that has been plagued by the two-year-long conflict. For well over a year, Ukraine had managed to keep the Kremlin’s military from crossing its northern border between Kharkiv and Russia after it launched its 2022 summer counteroffensive, which saw Kyiv reclaim masses of land in a short period of time.Since Russian forces retreated, resid

  • Putin afraid of what peace summit can achieve: Zelenskyy

    Ukraine's president said his Russian counterpart was scared of the June summit that was "capable of forcing Russia into peace."

  • Hungary will seek to opt out of NATO efforts to support Ukraine, Orbán says

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary will seek to opt out of any NATO operations aimed at supporting Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Friday, suggesting that the military alliance and the European Union were moving toward a more direct conflict with Russia. Orbán told state radio that Hungary opposes a plan NATO is weighing to provide more predictable military support to Ukraine in coming years to repel Moscow's full-scale invasion, as better armed Russian troops assert control on the battl