Ukraine-Russia war live: Kyiv captures ‘25 Russian soldiers’ in past week as Moscow builds huge defensive line

Ukrainian troops have captured up to 25 Russian soldiers in the past week as the Kremlin builds a 19-mile metal defensive line behind occupied territory.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said around half of the troops were captured on Sunday, with the majority taken in the Zaporizhzhia region.

It comes as Ukrainian open-source intelligence tracker claimed that Russia was building a 19-mile mega metal defensive line behind the frontline in occupied territory.

Blogger DeepState said the defensive line is made up of around 2,100 train carriages and has been slowly built up since July 2023. It has been nicknamed the “tsarist train”.

“It can be considered a separate line of defence,” DeepState wrote. “It is extremely difficult to damage, move or blow a 30-kilometre mass of metal.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine will produce thousands of long-range drones capable of deep strikes hitting Moscow and St Petersburg, Kyiv’s digital minister has said.

Mykhailo Fedorov, who has championed Ukraine’s wartime drone industry, said they already have up to 10 companies making drones that can reach hundreds of miles into Russian territory.

Key Points

Ukraine to produce thousands of long-range drones in 2024, minister says

Ukraine captures ‘25 Russian soldiers'

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine for first time, researchers say

04:00 , Alexander Butler

A preliminary analysis concluded that Russia hit Kyiv last week with the hypersonic Zircon missile, its first use in the nearly two-year-old war, the head of a Kyiv research institute said on Monday, presenting a new challenge to Ukraine’s air defences.

Oleksandr Ruvin, director of the Kyiv Scientific-Research Institute for Forensic Examinations, said on his Telegram channel that his institute completed a preliminary analysis of missile fragments from a Russian attack on Feb. 7.

He included a video of alleged missile wreckage showing specific markings. “In this case, we see elements that are characteristic of the 3M22 Zircon missile. Parts and fragments of the engine and steering mechanisms have specific markings,” he wrote.

Story continues

EU takes first step to use Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine

03:00 , Alexander Butler

The EU adopted a law to set aside windfall profits made on frozen Russian central bank assets, it said on Monday, in a first concrete step towards the bloc’s aim of using the money to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The EU and the Group of Seven nations (G7) froze some 300 billion euros ($323 billion) of Russian central bank assets following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The EU and G7 have been debating if and how these funds can be used for over a year.

The United States has floated the idea of confiscating the assets outright but EU officials view this as legally too risky.

Two thirds of these funds are in the EU with the majority of that held by Belgium’s clearing house Euroclear. So far, only taxes on the assets in Belgium have been earmarked to a dedicated fund for Ukraine handled by the Belgian government.

The law passed on Monday means central securities depositaries (CSDs), such as Euroclear, will be prohibited from using net profits and must keep revenues from the Russian assets separate.

Zelensky planning western European tour to lobby for aid

02:00 , Alexander Butler

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky is planning a tour of Western European capitals to lobby for aid for Ukraine around this week, according to reports.

Trump’s ‘outrageous’ Nato comments make allies ‘wonder whether they can rely on America’, warns Romney

01:00 , Alexander Butler

Romney says Trump Nato comments make ‘friends wonder if they can rely on America’

The world takes Trump’s Nato comments literally, while Maga takes them seriously

00:01 , Alexander Butler

The world takes Trump’s Nato comments literally, while Maga takes them seriously

German, Danish leaders launch construction of new ammunition plant

Monday 12 February 2024 23:00 , Alexander Butler

German, Danish leaders launch construction of new ammunition plant as Europe ramps up production

Ukraine aims to build an army of one million drones as Moscow becomes the target

Monday 12 February 2024 22:00 , Alexander Butler

Ukraine aims to build an army of one million drones as Moscow becomes the target

Russia launches 45 drones in mass barrage of Ukraine as Kyiv continues war cabinet reshuffle

Monday 12 February 2024 21:00 , Alexander Butler

Russia launches 45 drones in mass barrage of Ukraine as Kyiv continues war cabinet reshuffle

European powers warn of spike in Russian propaganda before EU elections

Monday 12 February 2024 20:00 , Alexander Butler

France, Poland and Germany accused Russia on Monday of putting together an elaborate network of websites to spread pro-Russian propaganda to undermine their governments, warning of a mass spread of such content ahead of EU elections in June.

Western nations have repeatedly accused Russian operatives of using social media and the internet to spread false or misleading information to undermine them, promote Russia or attempt to sway public opinion in their countries against backing Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

“We are in a period of vulnerability with the European elections and, regarding France, the Olympics,” French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne told a joint news conference with his Polish and German counterparts at a French chateau near Paris.

Ukrainian commander says he learnt about sacking from news reports

Monday 12 February 2024 19:00 , Alexander Butler

Ukrainian commander says learnt about his sacking from news headlines

Moldova will destroy explosives found in a Shahed drone that strayed from the war in Ukraine

Monday 12 February 2024 18:30 , Alexander Butler

Moldova will destroy explosives found in a Shahed drone that strayed from the war in Ukraine

NATO leader says Trump puts allies at risks by saying Russia can 'do whatever the hell they want’

Monday 12 February 2024 17:59 , Alexander Butler

NATO leader says Trump puts allies at risks by saying Russia can 'do whatever the hell they want’

Trump is dangerously wrong about Nato – and if he wins he’ll hang us out to dry

Monday 12 February 2024 16:15 , Alexander Butler

Trump is dangerously wrong about Nato – and if he wins he’ll hang us out to dry

Ukraine captures ‘25 Russian soldiers'

Monday 12 February 2024 15:36 , Alexander Butler

Ukrainian troops have captured up to 25 Russian soldiers in the past week as the Kremlin builds a 19-mile metal defensive line behind occupied territory.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said around half of the troops were captured on Sunday, with the majority taken in the Zaporizhzhia region.

‘No alternative’ to Nato, Poland and France say

Monday 12 February 2024 14:45 , Alexander Butler

There is “no alternative” to the EU, Nato and transatlantic cooperation, Poland’s prime minister and the French president said.

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk said France and Poland must “become strong” and ready to defend their own borders and allies outside the EU.

It comes after US presidential candidate Donald Trump sparked outrage after suggesting he would encourage Putin to invade Nato allies who do not meet their 2 per cent of GDP spending commitment to the organisation.

“There is no alternative to the EU, NATO, transatlantic cooperation. Europe must become a safe continent, and this means that the European Union, France and Poland must become strong and ready to defend their own borders and to defend and support our allies and friends from outside the Union,” Tusk said in a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron.

There is ‘no alternative’ to Nato, the EU and transatlantic cooperation, Polish prime minister Donald Tusk said (EPA)

UK foreign secretary slams Trump's ‘unsensible’ Nato comment

Monday 12 February 2024 14:15 , Alexander Butler

Donald Trump’s suggestion that he would not defend Nato allies who do not meet defence spending commitments was “not a sensible approach”, Lord David Cameron has said.

Speaking to reporters as he visited East Kilbride, Scotland, the Foreign Secretary said: “I am a very strong supporter of Nato.

“It is what helps to keep us safe and that is so essential in this world where we have seen Putin’s terrible illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“And actually Nato this year has got stronger, with Sweden and Finland joining. Of course we want all countries like us to spend 2 per cent (of GDP), but I think what was said was not a sensible approach.”

Lord Cameron said Donald Trump’s Nato comment was ‘not a sensible approach’ (PA Wire)

Historian Tom Holland debunks Putin’s claims after Tucker Carlson interview

Monday 12 February 2024 13:45 , Tom Watling

Historian Tom Holland has debunked Vladimir Putin’s claims he made during his much-anticipated interview with Tucker Carlson.

The former Fox News host interviewed the Russian President, who started with a long diatribe on Russian history and its relationship with Ukraine, during the two-hour interview, which aired on Thursday (8 February).

Speaking on The Rest Is History podcast, released on Friday (9 February), historian Tom Holland debunked the claims Putin made, saying he came up with “facts” that were “so clearly wrong, that everyone knows they are wrong”.

Historian Tom Holland debunks Putin’s claims after Tucker Carlson interview

Tucker Carlson says anyone who thinks Putin will relinquish Crimea is a ‘lunatic’

Monday 12 February 2024 13:15 , Tom Watling

Tucker Carlson called anyone who thinks President Vladimir Putin should give up Crimea as a condition of achieving peace with Ukraine a “lunatic” following his interview with the Russian leader.

Carlson spoke with Mr Putin in a widely-criticised interview on his X/Twitter show.

Following the interview, Carlson noted that Crimea was in Russian possession prior to the current war in Ukraine — Russia annexed Crime in 2014 — and said the prospect of Mr Putin returning the region was out of the question.

Tucker Carlson says anyone who thinks Russia will relinquish Crimea is a ‘lunatic’

Russia using Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites in war against Ukraine, claims Kyiv

Monday 12 February 2024 12:45 , Tom Watling

Russian soldiers are using Elon Musk’s Starlink terminals to connect to satellite internet service on the frontlines in Ukraine, Kyiv’s intelligence service has claimed.

Ukraine’s GUR unit said on Telegram on Sunday that they had evidence that Russian forces were using the terminals in Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine.

The report came days after a US military publication published a photo provided by a Ukrainian source purporting to show a Starlink terminal on the frontline. It was captured in a video by a Ukrainian drone participating in a strike on a Russian position on the frontline.

Russia using Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites in war against Ukraine, claims Kyiv

Poland to make quality checks on all grain shipments from Ukraine, minister says

Monday 12 February 2024 12:10 , Tom Watling

Poland plans to start quality checks on all grain shipments from Ukraine, Deputy Agriculture Minister Michal Kolodziejczak said on Monday as Polish farmers continued nationwide protests against EU policies, including allowing cheap grain imports from Ukraine.

Farmers started blocking roads and border crossings with Ukraine on Friday, kicking off a month-long general strike to protest against EU policies and a lack of government action to protect their livelihoods.

Representatives of Poland’s new pro-European government have said they understand the challenges farmers are facing and that help for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion could not come at the expense of Polish farmers.

“Today ... I will request that all grain transports that are exported and have an embargo imposed on them be examined in Poland,” Kolodziejczak told state news agency PAP.

When such grain reaches Germany and, after examination, turns out to be of poor quality, he said, “99 per cent of the time it returns to Poland as European grain” and not to Ukraine.

Farmers in France, Belgium, Portugal, Greece, Spain and Germany have been protesting against constraints placed on them by EU measures to tackle climate change, as well as rising costs and what they say is unfair competition from abroad.

Polish farmers have been particularly vocal about the impact of cheap food imports from neighbouring Ukraine.

Polish Deputy Minister of Agriculture Michal Kolodziejczak (C) meets farmers blocking a national road in Borki, Lublin Voivodeship, Poland, 09 February 2024. (EPA)

Ukraine says Russian forces obtaining Starlink terminals via third countries

Monday 12 February 2024 11:39 , Tom Watling

Russian forces are obtaining Starlink terminals illicitly from third countries and they are increasing their use on the front line, the Ukrainian military spy agency’s spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, without explaining how he knew.

Andriy Yusov, the military official, also said that work was underway to counter Russia’s use of the terminals in occupied parts of Ukraine as the full-scale war with Russia nears the two-year mark.

Ukrainian commander says he learnt about sacking from news reports as Zelensky’s reshuffle continues

Monday 12 February 2024 10:53 , Tom Watling

A Ukrainian commander leading his country’s northern forces against the Russian invasion says he only found out he had been fired by Volodymyr Zelensky from reading news reports.

General Serhiy Nayev lost his job as part of a major reshuffle in Ukraine’s military.

“I learnt about my dismissal from the post of commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which I’d held since 2020, from the mass media,” General Nayev said on his official Telegram channel on Sunday.

“Those were difficult times. One of the most difficult periods in the history of Ukraine. And together with you, we walked this path with dignity,” the Lieutenant General said, as he expressed gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers for their service.

Ukrainian commander says learnt about his sacking from news headlines

Ukraine to produce thousands of long-range drones in 2024, minister says

Monday 12 February 2024 10:19 , Tom Watling

Ukraine will produce thousands of long-range drones capable of deep strikes into Russia in 2024 and already has up to 10 companies making drones that can reach Moscow and St Petersburg, Ukraine‘s digital minister said.

Mykhailo Fedorov spoke about the wartime drone industry he has championed in a interview in Kyiv in which he revealed new details about the sector, after a spate of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil facilities in recent weeks.

“The category of long-range kamikaze drones is growing, with a range of 300, 500, 700, and 1,000 kilometres. Two years ago, this category did not exist ... at all,” he told Reuters.

Fedorov, 33, has been at the heart of Ukraine‘s effort to nurture private military startups to innovate and build up the drone industry as the war goes into its third year and Ukraine seeks new ways to fight back against well dug-in Russian forces.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine walks next to Magura unmanned marine vehicles during an interview with Reuters (REUTERS)

Kremlin denies Ukrainian allegation that its troops use Elon Musk's Starlink

Monday 12 February 2024 09:45 , Tom Watling

The Kremlin has said that Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet system is neither certified for use in, nor officially supplied to, Russia, and therefore could not be used.

Ukraine, which has used Starlink for military communications throughout its conflict with Russia, said on Sunday that Russian troops were using Starlink in parts of Ukraine they control.

Elon Musk also denied selling Starlink to Russia.

Ukraine destroys 14 of 17 Russia-launched drones - Ukraine air force

Monday 12 February 2024 09:22 , Tom Watling

Ukraine‘s air defence systems destroyed 14 out of 17 drones that Russia launched overnight and one Kh-59 cruise missile, Ukraine‘s Air Force have said.

The Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia also launched missiles from S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile systems, but it did not say how many or whether they hit any targets.

Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region in Ukraine‘s northeast, said late on Sunday that Russia attacked his region with missiles launched from the S-300 systems in Russia’s Belgorod region that borders Ukraine.

He said that according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, but the facades of some non-residential buildings were damaged.

Serhiy Lisak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said late on Sunday that Russia attacked the region’s city of Pavlohrad with drones. There were no casualties, but some parts of the city lost electricity.

A Ukrainian investigator inspects the aftermath of an overnight Russian strike on Selidovo on Donetsk Oblast (Telegram)

Good morning

Monday 12 February 2024 09:21 , Tom Watling

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the war in Ukraine.