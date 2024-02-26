Alec Baldwin’s Rust shooting trial gets a date as testimony continues in armourer’s case: Live

The prosecution gave its opening statements this morning in the high-profile trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the set of the film “Rust” who faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. On day four of the trial, it was announced that actor Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter trial will begin on 9 July.

Prosecutor Jason Lewis said witnesses would attest to Gutierrez-Reed being “unprofessional and sloppy”, and called it “incomprehensible” that live ammunition was found on the set.

Gutierrez-Reed has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of tampering with evidence. She has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Ms Hutchins was killed when the film’s star and producer, Alec Baldwin, accidentally shot her during a rehearsal using a replica gun that had been inexplicably loaded with live ammunition. Baldwin, who is also facing involuntary manslaughter charges, has pointed to Gutierrez-Reed as the individual responsible for the on-set tragedy, while she has accused Baldwin of running a chaotic set with little concern for safety training.

Prosecutors have accused Gutierrez-Reed of using alcohol and cocaine on the night before the shooting, citing text messages between the armourer and her friends. The evidence tampering charge she is facing is tied to her alleged drug use; prosecutors believe she instructed a friend to hide cocaine for her while police were searching the Rust set.

In addition to focusing on her alleged drug use, prosecutors will likely try to convince the jury that Gutierrez-Reed is responsible for bringing live ammunition to the set and for loading it into the weapon used on the day Ms Hutchins died.

If convicted, she faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine for each count she faces.

21:10 , Graig Graziosi

Ross Addiego, dolly grip on ‘Rust’ testified that he never recalled receiving a safety bulletin while working on set, and said the production only had one safety meeting he was invited to during filming.

He said in his experience on other productions the crew would receive daily safety bulletins about the filming day’s events and have daily, if not more, safety meetings.

He also said that armourers were typically “uptight” and “anal retentive,” because they “have people’s lives in their hands,” and said they were often former military or law enforcement.

He further said that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on “Rust,” was “less professional” than he was used to, and said he had seen her pull loose ammunition from a fanny bag and said he saw firearms and gunbelts loose around the set.

Mr Addiego said that it was “unusual” to see those items not locked up and protected.

20:54 , Graig Graziosi

The state has called Ross Addiego to testify.

Mr Addiego served as a dolly grip on the set of the film “Rust.” His job was to assist the camera operators on the set.

He said the production was about 10 to 12 days into filming when the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins occured.

Mr Addiego said he had been on at least a dozen or more film productions that used armourers on their sets.

When asked what the duties and responsibilities of an armourer are on a film set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s defence attorney objected, and a short side-bar occurred.

Once the side-bar concluded, the prosecution continued that line of questioning, and Mr Addiego said the armourer is in “control” of deadly firearms and ammunition.

The defence has raised three objections to the prosecution’s questions regarding Mr Addiego’s understanding of industry protocol with regard to armourers.

20:29 , Graig Graziosi

Alec Baldwin, who is facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, will go to trial on 9 July with jury selection.

The opening statements will be made on 10 July.

20:24 , Graig Graziosi

The state has called Jerrilyn Conway, an FBI DNA examiner, as its next expert witness.

Prosecutor’s initial questioning established Ms Conway’s work and how she compiles DNA profiles based on collected evidence.

Ms Conway tested DNA collected from the Colt 45 replica revolver used in the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”

19:49 , Graig Graziosi

The trial has resumed after a lunch break.

The state has called Robert Gillette, an FBI chemic forensic examiner who is an expert in explosives.

18:45 , Graig Graziosi

The involuntary manslaughter trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has taken a recess for lunch.

The trial will resume around 2:30pm EST (12:30pm local time).

18:35 , Graig Graziosi

Shannon Prince, a FBI forensic examiner, was called at the state’s next expert witness.

Ms Prince said she studied the latent fingerprints left on the Colt 45 replica revolver that was used in the shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins.

She said that two of the prints she pulled from the gun matched Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. She did not find latent prints from prop master Sarah Zachry or from actor Alec Baldwin, who was holding the gun when the shot was fired that killed Ms Hutchins.

18:20 , Graig Graziosi

An FBI firearms expert who studied and tested the revolver used in the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust” testified that, after analysis, he determined the gun could not fire unless someone pulled the trigger.

“It would not fire without pulling the trigger in the full cock position,” FBI forensic examiner Bryce Ziegler said.

His statement contradicts the claims made by actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who had drawn the gun in the moments before the shot that killed Ms Hutchins was fired. Baldwin has insisted that he did not pull the trigger.

Mr Ziegler said he had to break the revolver using a mallet in order to force it to fire without a trigger pull.

17:51 , Graig Graziosi

Court has resumed.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s defence is cross-examining FBI firearms expert Bryce Ziegler, an expert witness called by the prosecutor.

Mr Ziegler said that parts of the revolver used in the shooting of Halyna Hutchins broke while he was testing the weapon to see if it would fire without the trigger being pulled.

He was cleared to test the weapon, which the state’s investigation knew could result in some damage to the firearm.

The defence is currently pushing Mr Ziegler on the status of the gun before and after he tested the weapon.

17:04 , Graig Graziosi

The court is on a short recess.

16:12 , Graig Graziosi

The state began Monday’s hearing by calling FBI firearms expert Bryce Ziegler to the stand.

He performed an analysis on the gun used in the “Rust” shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins.

He confirmed that the gun was a real, working firearm but was made to resemble a Colt 45 by an Italian gun manufacturing company.

Mr Ziegler also explained how the hammers on single-action revolvers work. The function of the firearm is important in this case because the prosecution is trying to prove that Gutierrez-Reed was careless while working as the set’s armourer. It will also be important to actor Alec Baldwin, who has insisted he did not pull the trigger on the day Ms Hutchins was shot and killed.

15:50 , Graig Graziosi

Day four of the involuntary manslaughter trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will begin shortly.

Gutierrez-Reed was working as an armourer on the set of the film “Rust” on the day cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed by a live round fired from a prop gun.

Prosecutors have charged Gutierrez-Reed with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and a single count of tampering with evidence.

The first two days of the trial focused on the state calling witnesses who could establish a chain of custody for physical evidence taken from the film set, and the defence trying to poke holes in the initial investigation.

Friday 23 February 2024 21:29 , Graig Graziosi

The involuntary manslaughter trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has ended early for the day after the judge recessed the jury.

The jurors were strongly advised not to discuss the case with anyone and not to watch information about the trial.

Earlier in the trial the phone numbers for Gutierrez-Reed and another individual in her phone were shown on screen. People watching the trial on CourtTV and other streams reportedly pulled the numbers and began harassing the defendant and other individual via text messages.

Just before the trial ended, the judge recessed the jury to their chamber and the baliff was told to ask them a question. It is unclear what that question was.

Upon returning, the baliff handed the judge the jury’s response to that question and the judge ended the trial for the day.

The trial will resume at 8:30am Mountain Time on Monday.

Friday 23 February 2024 21:10 , Graig Graziosi

Katherine ‘Row’ Walters, the unit production manager on the “Rust” film production, told the defense during cross-examination that she was unaware of anyone complaining about Gutierrez-Reed on set.

The prosecution pushed back, pointing out that several members of the camera crew walked out over accidental discharges of firearms on set.

The defence objected to the line of questioning on hear-say grounds, and the prosecution changed its line of questioning after a discussion with the judge.

Friday 23 February 2024 20:52 , Graig Graziosi

The prosecution has called Katherine ‘Row’ Walters, the unit production manager on the “Rust” film production.

She was asked if Gutierrez-Reed requested additional armourer days and more time to train with actor and producer Alec Baldwin during the shoot.

She said the defendant never requested either of those things from her.

Friday 23 February 2024 20:33 , Graig Graziosi

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s defense attorneys began questioning Jason Hawks, the owner of Hawks Consulting, which specialises in helping attorneys extract digital information from cell phones and other devices.

When court readjourned, the judge rebuked individuals who copied the phone numbers of Gutierrez-Reed and another contact off of a CourtTV stream of the trial.

She said that both individuals have been harassed via text since their numbers were copied from the livestream.

Friday 23 February 2024 20:19 , Graig Graziosi

The trial has resumed.

The prosecution is continuing its questioning of Jason Hawks the owner of Hawks Consulting, which specialises in helping attorneys extract digital information from cell phones and other devices.

Friday 23 February 2024 18:55 , Graig Graziosi

The trial has taken a lunch break and will resume at 1pm local time

Friday 23 February 2024 18:41 , Graig Graziosi

The prosecution has called Jason Hawks, the owner of Hawks Consulting, which specialises in helping attorneys extract digital information from cell phones and other devices.

The prosecution asked Mr Hawsk to read text messages pulled from a phone allegedly belonging to Gutierrez-Reed.

The name on the phone was reportedly “Gorilla Grip P**** Pal.”

Mr Hawks read messages from 1 December, 2021 — shortly after Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of “Rust” — between Gutierrez-Reed, a contact named “Dadcula” and her defense attorney Jason Bowles

Friday 23 February 2024 17:57 , Graig Graziosi

The prosecution has called its fourth witness, Christopher Zook, a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy who was on-scene the day Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of “Rust.”

Mr Zook confirmed that he was responsible for “clearing” the firearms collected from the scene, which means making sure the guns are unloaded and safe for handling.

He recalled finding a lever-action rifle — a style of rifle that is frequently used in Western movies — that he could not fully unload because a round had jammed inside. Mr Zook said the round that jammed inside was a 45 calibre round, which is slightly bigger than the typical round the rifle would use, suggesting it was imporperly loaded.

Friday 23 February 2024 17:44 , Graig Graziosi

The trial has resumed after a short morning break.

The state is continuing its questioning of crime scene investigator Marissa Poppell, who helped to collect phsyical evidence — including ammunition — after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust.”

Ms Poppell was also subjected to cross-examination earlier on Friday morning. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s defence attorney, Jason Bowles, questioned her training and the scope of her investigation during the cross-examination.

Friday 23 February 2024 16:40 , Graig Graziosi

Jason Bowles, the defence attorney representing “Rust” armourer Hannah Guttierez-Reed, continued to poke holes in the state’s investigation on Friday.

During the cross-examination of crime scene investigator Marissa Poppell, Mr Bowles attempted to raise doubt about her qualifications and suggest a break in the chain of custody of physical evidence collected from the scene.

The defense then showed images from PDQ Arm and Prop. The store provided the dummy ammunition for the “Rust” production. Ms Poppell collected evidence from the business. Mr Bowles pointed out that the scene at the prop shop looked disorganised and chaotic.

Friday 23 February 2024 15:55 , Graig Graziosi

Day two of Hannah Guttierez-Reed’s trail began with more questioning from prosecutors for crime scene investigator Marissa Poppell, who assisted with the investigation into the shooting of Halyna Hutcins.

Ms Poppell said she arrived at the Bonanza Creek crime scene between 2 and 3 pm, and assisted with the collection and packaging of evidence taken from the scene. She also sent suspected live ammunition and gathered DNA evidence as well as fingerprints to be analysed by the FBI.

The prosecution spent most of the first day establishing a chain of custody for the physical evidence collected from the “Rust” film set following the shooting.

She said that she collected casings at the crime scene, but that those casings were not DNA tested because they were too small to pull samples from.

Ms Poppell also carried out an investigation of PDQ Arm and Prop, the shop that supplied the film production with dummy ammunition.

Friday 23 February 2024 15:42 , Graig Graziosi

Hannah Guttierez-Reed is back in the court room for day two of her involuntary manslaugther trial.

Friday 23 February 2024 14:32 , Graig Graziosi

On the first day of the trial, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s defence attorney Jason Bowles’ portrayed his client as a convenient scapegoat for a film production looking to dodge blowback from the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

He agreed that a tragedy occurred on set, but said that a tragedy did not necessitate a crime. Mr Bowles further made the argument that if anyone is to blame, it’s actor and producer Alec Baldwin.

“The first event that had to happen is the actor Alec Baldwin pointed a gun on that set and he either had his finger on the trigger and the hammer cocked or he pulled the trigger,” Ms Bowles said.

Mr Baldwin has insisted that the gun used in the shooting malfunctioned and that he did not pull the triggger.

Friday 23 February 2024 14:00 , Graig Graziosi

Defense attorneys representing Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer on the film “Rust.”

The defence questioned former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy Tim Benavidez, who was the site commander on the day of the shooting, why he did not begin his crime log earlier. He said it was because he only had three deputies to respond to the scene.

The defence also pointed out that a car contaning physical evidence was beyond the police tape, and the officer admitted that it was possible that someone could have accessed that vehicle and tampered with evidence. He later stated to the prosecution that he did not believe anyone had tampered with evidence and that he could see the car in question while he was on site.

Mr Benavidez was also asked why he did not allow witnesses to return to their cars rather than attempting to keep them corralled in a central location. He told the defence that he did not know where all of the crews’ cars were located and reiterated that he only had three deputies on hand to help contain the witnesses to the shooting.

Friday 23 February 2024 13:00 , Graig Graziosi

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s defence attorney has begun his cross-exmaination of former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy Tim Benavidez.

The prosecution used its time questioning the deputy to establish a chain of custody for various pieces of physical evidence collected from the crime scene, including the 45 Colt replica that shot the bullet that killed Halyna Hutchins and “dummy” ammo that was meant for use on set.

The defence has asked the deputy both about the importance of maintaining the chain of custody for physical evidence and about the number of deputies who responded to the scene of the shooting.

Mr Benavidez said only three deputies were available to respond to the scene due to the fact that deputies are stationed all across Sante Fe County.

Friday 23 February 2024 12:00 , Graig Graziosi

Former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy Tim Benavidez, who was acting as the site commander on the day Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of the film “Rust,” was shown on bodycamera footage calling for medics to assist Hannah Guttierez-Reed.

He can be seen on the bodycam footage calling for medics to check on Guttierez-Reed, who he’d placed in his patrol vehicle because she was crying and appeared in distress.

He told the medic that she was “hyperventilating” and needed someone to assist her because he believed she was “having a panic attack.”

Friday 23 February 2024 11:00 , Graig Graziosi

Bodycam footage from the prosecution’s second witness, former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy Tim Benavidez, showed the moment he took the 45 Colt replica that fired the shot that killed Halyna Hutchins from Hannah Guttierez-Reed.

At one point in the footage Guttierez-Reed can be seen looking worried while she speaks with the deputy. She can be heard asking about the condition of the wounded.

“Oh my God, f***... are they ok?” she asks.

After that, Mr Benavidez questions her about the ammunition, and she begins to cry. He trys to reassure her as she attempts to answer his questions through tears.

At the time Guttierez-Reed had not been in the church where the shooting occurred and did not know the condition of Ms Hutchins and director Joel Souza, who had been shot in the stomach.

Friday 23 February 2024 10:00 , Graig Graziosi

The prosecution called its second witness, former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy Tim Benavidez.

Mr Benavidez was the office’s shift commander on the day cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of the movie “Rust.”

He told the court that only three deputies were on the scene on the day of the shooting, which made gathering witness testimony difficult. The former deputy said the scene was “chaotic” when he arrived.

Footage from his bodycam was then shown to the court.

Friday 23 February 2024 09:00 , Graig Graziosi

The movie crew can be heard on video describing the “props guy” as having “green and purple hair.”

The crew then described that Alec Baldwin was on the set and the officer could be heard talking to the actor, telling him he “knew” who he was.

“I was the one with the gun. What do you need?” Baldwin told him.

The officer said that there were three officers at the scene and a “couple of hundred” people were on the set. He said that he “corralled” around 10 people who had been in the area of the shooting.

Friday 23 February 2024 08:00 , Graig Graziosi

Sante Fe Officer Nicholas LaFleur said he spoke to the dispatcher to give them an update on the conditions of the two victims who had been shot on the set.

He can be heard on the video, which cannot be seen outside of the courtroom, describing the victims and saying that a woman has been shot.

The officer then described putting a breathing mask over Halyna Hutchins’s face, while a woman can be heard saying “Deep breaths Halyna, good girl, deep breaths.”

He could be heard saying that she had been hit by a “through and through.”

“She had been shot and it had gone through her and the male that was there had been hit in the arm and shoulder area,” he told the jury.

Friday 23 February 2024 07:00 , Graig Graziosi

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, center, sits with her attorney Jason Bowles, left, during the first day of testimony in the trial against her in First District Court, in Santa Fe, N.M., Thursday, February 22, 2024 (AP)

A photo of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is displayed during the trial against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, in First District Court, in Santa Fe, N.M., Thursday, February 22, 2024. (AP)

Friday 23 February 2024 04:59 , Graig Graziosi

Alec Baldwin has been formally charged with involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on the New Mexico film set in 2021.

Prosecutors filed the felony charges against the actor, who allegedly pointed a gun at Hutchins that went off and fatally shot her, on Tuesday (31 January), according to Albuquerque TV station KOAT.

Hutchins died after being struck by a live bullet at Bonanza Creek Ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico, on 21 October 2021. Joel Souza, the director of the film Rust, was also shot and injured but survived the incident.

Friday 23 February 2024 04:00 , Graig Graziosi

Jason Bowles, the attorney representing Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, said they would call her father, Thell Reed, to testify.

Mr Reed is a celebrated Hollywood armourer and has worked on movies including “Tombstone” and “3:10 to Yuma” and trained actors including Brad Pitt and Denzel Washington.

Mr Bowles said that contrary to the prosecution’s argument, Gutierrez-Reed was professionally trained and was good at her job, and said Mr Reed would confirm as much.

Friday 23 February 2024 03:00 , Graig Graziosi

Jason Bowles, who is representing Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, said actor and producer Alec Baldwin never should have performed a “seat-crossdraw”, as it is one of the most “dangerous” ways to draw a gun.

He also said that the dummy rounds used on set were sourced by a prop company in New Mexico, which he claims began talking to law enforcement and pointing blame away from the company after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Mr Bowles claims that the production’s prop master, Sarah Zachary, texted the company “emergency” in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Friday 23 February 2024 02:00 , Graig Graziosi

The prosecution laid out a brief explanation of its argument that Gutierrez-Reed tampered with evidence.

Prosecutor Jason Lewis argued that after the shooting, Gutierrez-Lewis returned to a hotel room and gave a colleague a bag of cocaine, and told that individual to hold onto it for her.

The crewmate reportedly was shocked by the request and disposed of the drugs they had allegedly been given by Gutierrez-Reed.

The prosecution further claimed that Gutierrez-Reed texted the crewmate over the following days, asking them to “return her stuff.”

Friday 23 February 2024 01:00 , Graig Graziosi

During opening arguments, prosecutor Jason Lewis said live ammunition never should have been on the set of “Rust,” and that answering the question as to how the ammo ended up there would be a key element of their case against armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Gutierrez-Reed has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and a count of evidence tampering.

“The prospect of live ammunition ending up on a film set is incomprehensible,” he said. He further claimed that the state’s witnesses would attest to Gutierrez-Reed being “unprofessional and sloppy” on set, and that she “routinely left guns and ammunition around the set unattended.”

Thursday 22 February 2024 23:50 , Graeme Massie

The first day of the high-profile trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has come to an end. It will resume at 8.30am on Friday.

Thursday 22 February 2024 22:59 , Graig Graziosi

The prosecution called its third witness, Marissa Poppell, a crime scene investigator who assisted with the investigation into the shooting of Halyna Hutcins.

Ms Poppell said she arrived at the Bonanza Creek crime scene between 2 and 3 pm, and assisted with the collection and packaging of evidence taken from the scene. She also sent suspected live ammunition and gathered DNA evidence as well as fingerprints to be analysed by the FBI.

The prosecution has thus far spent most of the first day establishing a chain of custody for the physical evidence collected from the “Rust” film set following the shooting.

She said that she collected casings at the crime scene, but that those casings were not DNA tested because they were too small to pull samples from.

Ms Poppell also carried out an investigation of PDQ Arm and Prop, the shop that supplied the film production with dummy ammunition.

Thursday 22 February 2024 22:50 , Graig Graziosi

Defense attorneys representing Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer on the film “Rust.”

The defence questioned former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy Tim Benavidez, who was the site commander on the day of the shooting, why he did not begin his crime log earlier. He said it was because he only had three deputies to respond to the scene.

The defence also pointed out that a car contaning physical evidence was beyond the police tape, and the officer admitted that it was possible that someone could have accessed that vehicle and tampered with evidence. He later stated to the prosecution that he did not believe anyone had tampered with evidence and that he could see the car in question while he was on site.

Mr Benavidez was also asked why he did not allow witnesses to return to their cars rather than attempting to keep them corralled in a central location. He told the defence that he did not know where all of the crews’ cars were located and reiterated that he only had three deputies on hand to help contain the witnesses to the shooting.

Thursday 22 February 2024 22:07 , Graig Graziosi

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s defence attorney has begun his cross-exmaination of former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy Tim Benavidez.

The prosecution used its time questioning the deputy to establish a chain of custody for various pieces of physical evidence collected from the crime scene, including the 45 Colt replica that shot the bullet that killed Halyna Hutchins and “dummy” ammo that was meant for use on set.

The defence has asked the deputy both about the importance of maintaining the chain of custody for physical evidence and about the number of deputies who responded to the scene of the shooting.

Mr Benavidez said only three deputies were available to respond to the scene due to the fact that deputies are stationed all across Sante Fe County.

Thursday 22 February 2024 21:52 , Graig Graziosi

Court is back in session after a brief break.

The prosecution is continuing to question former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy Tim Benavidez, who acted as the site commander on the day Halyna Hutchins suffered a fatal gunshot wound on the set of the film “Rust.”

Thursday 22 February 2024 21:31 , Graig Graziosi

The judge in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Hannah Guttierez-Reed has called a recess to take an afternoon break.

Just before the break, former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy Tim Benavidez, the prosecution’s second witness, was talking the court through the events captured by his bodycam footage on the day Halyna Hutchins was shot on the set of “Rust.”

Mr Benavidez was the shift commander for the sheriff’s office on the day the fatal shooting occurred.

He will continue his testimony and likely sit for cross-examination when the court reconvenes at approximately 2:50 local time, 4:50 EST.

Thursday 22 February 2024 21:17 , Graig Graziosi

Former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy Tim Benavidez, who was acting as the site commander on the day Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of the film “Rust,” was shown on bodycamera footage calling for medics to assist Hannah Guttierez-Reed.

He can be seen on the bodycam footage calling for medics to check on Guttierez-Reed, who he’d placed in his patrol vehicle because she was crying and appeared in distress.

He told the medic that she was “hyperventilating” and needed someone to assist her because he believed she was “having a panic attack.”

Thursday 22 February 2024 20:59 , Graig Graziosi

Bodycam footage from the prosecution’s second witness, former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy Tim Benavidez, showed the moment he took the 45 Colt replica that fired the shot that killed Halyna Hutchins from Hannah Guttierez-Reed.

At one point in the footage Guttierez-Reed can be seen looking worried while she speaks with the deputy. She can be heard asking about the condition of the wounded.

“Oh my God, f***... are they ok?” she asks.

After that, Mr Benavidez questions her about the ammunition, and she begins to cry. He trys to reassure her as she attempts to answer his questions through tears.

At the time Guttierez-Reed had not been in the church where the shooting occurred and did not know the condition of Ms Hutchins and director Joel Souza, who had been shot in the stomach.

Thursday 22 February 2024 20:46 , Graig Graziosi

The prosecution has called its second witness, former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy Tim Benavidez.

Mr Benavidez was the office’s shift commander on the day cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of the movie “Rust.”

He told the court that only three deputies were on the scene on the day of the shooting, which made gathering witness testimony difficult. The former deputy said the scene was “chaotic” when he arrived.

Footage from his bodycam was then shown to the court.

Thursday 22 February 2024 20:20 , Graeme Massie

The movie crew can be heard on video describing the “props guy” as having “green and purple hair.”

The crew then described that Alec Baldwin was on the set and the officer could be heard talking to the actor, telling him he “knew” who he was.

“I was the one with the gun. What do you need?” Baldwin told him.

The officer said that there were three officers at the scene and a “couple of hundred” people were on the set. He said that he “corralled” around 10 people who had been in the area of the shooting.

Thursday 22 February 2024 20:12 , Graeme Massie

Sante Fe Officer Nicholas LaFleur said he spoke to the dispatcher to give them an update on the conditions of the two victims who had been shot on the set.

He can be heard on the video, which cannot be seen outside of the courtroom, describing the victims and saying that a woman has been shot.

The officer then described putting a breathing mask over Halyna Hutchins’s face, while a woman can be heard saying “Deep breaths Halyna, good girl, deep breaths.”

He could be heard saying that she had been hit by a “through and through.”

“She had been shot and it had gone through her and the male that was there had been hit in the arm and shoulder area,” he told the jury.

Thursday 22 February 2024 19:59 , Graeme Massie

After the lunch break prosecutors again attempted to show a video taken after the fatal shooting.

The video shows Sante Fe Officer Nicholas LaFleur driving up to the church on the Rust set after the shooting took place.

Officer LaFleur told the court that he had grabbed a trauma kit and medical supplies from his truck after arriving on the scene where he requested an “airflight” for the two victims.

The playing of the video has been hit by a string of technical difficulties with prosecutors forced to swap computers to try and get it to play in the courtroom.

Thursday 22 February 2024 19:50 , Graeme Massie

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, center, sits with her attorney Jason Bowles, left, during the first day of testimony in the trial against her in First District Court, in Santa Fe, N.M., Thursday, February 22, 2024 (AP)

A photo of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is displayed during the trial against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, in First District Court, in Santa Fe, N.M., Thursday, February 22, 2024. (AP)

Thursday 22 February 2024 19:45 , Graeme Massie

The trial is set to resume after the lunch break.

Thursday 22 February 2024 18:54 , Graig Graziosi

“Rust” armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s involuntary manslaughter trial has taken a short recess.

Prior to the break, the prosecution called its first witness, Santa Fe police officer Nicholas LeFleur.

Thursday 22 February 2024 18:36 , Graig Graziosi

A video shown during the testimony of the prosection’s first witness, Santa Fe police officer Nicholas LeFleur, was barred from being shown on livestream or recorded.

However, reports in the courthouse described the footage on social media, explaining that it showed bodycam images from Mr LaFleur’s perspective as he arrived at the scene of the shooting.

Voices of paramedics and responding officers can be heard calling for an airlift and describing the victims — Ms Hutchins and the movie’s director, Joel Souza. Mr Souza survived his wound.

Thursday 22 February 2024 18:23 , Graig Graziosi

The prosecution called Santa Fe officer Nicholas LaFleur to the stand.

Prosecutor Jason Lewis moved to show elements of Mr LaFleur’s bodycam footage to the jury. A prior request to prohibit media from recording or broadcasting the bodycam footage was approved by the judge.

Thursday 22 February 2024 18:18 , Graig Graziosi

Jason Bowles, the attorney representing Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, said they would call her father, Thell Reed, to testify.

Mr Reed is a celebrated Hollywood armourer and has worked on movies including “Tombstone” and “3:10 to Yuma” and trained actors including Brad Pitt and Denzel Washington.

Mr Bowles said that contrary to the prosecution’s argument, Gutierrez-Reed was professionally trained and was good at her job, and said Mr Reed would confirm as much.

Thursday 22 February 2024 18:03 , Graig Graziosi

Jason Bowles, who is representing Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, said actor and producer Alec Baldwin never should have performed a “seat-crossdraw”, as it is one of the most “dangerous” ways to draw a gun.

He also said that the dummy rounds used on set were sourced by a prop company in New Mexico, which he claims began talking to law enforcement and pointing blame away from the company after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Mr Bowles claims that the production’s prop master, Sarah Zachary, texted the company “emergency” in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Thursday 22 February 2024 17:50 , Graig Graziosi

After a short break, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s defence attorney, Jason Bowles, began his opening statements. He first asked the jury to remember that a tragedy does not necessitate a crime.

“Just because there was a tragedy does not mean a crime was committed,” Mr Bowles said.

He further said she was being made a “scapegoat” by the production and the state, and placed much of the blame for the shooting on actor and producer Alec Baldwin.

Thursday 22 February 2024 17:28 , Graig Graziosi

The prosecution laid out a brief explanation of its argument that Gutierrez-Reed tampered with evidence.

Prosecutor Jason Lewis argued that after the shooting, Gutierrez-Lewis returned to a hotel room and gave a colleague a bag of cocaine, and told that individual to hold onto it for her.

The crewmate reportedly was shocked by the request and disposed of the drugs they had allegedly been given by Gutierrez-Reed.

The prosecution further claimed that Gutierrez-Reed texted the crewmate over the following days, asking them to “return her stuff.”

Thursday 22 February 2024 17:15 , Graig Graziosi

During opening arguments, prosecutor Jason Lewis said live ammunition never should have been on the set of “Rust,” and that answering the question as to how the ammo ended up there would be a key element of their case against armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Gutierrez-Reed has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and a count of evidence tampering.

“The prospect of live ammunition ending up on a film set is incomprehensible,” he said. He further claimed that the state’s witnesses would attest to Gutierrez-Reed being “unprofessional and sloppy” on set, and that she “routinely left guns and ammunition around the set unattended.”

Thursday 22 February 2024 17:06 , Graig Graziosi

The prosecution opened the trial against “Rust” armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed by saying it planned to answer two questions.

The first: what led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins?

The second: how did live ammunition end up on the film’s set?

Thursday 22 February 2024 16:35 , Graig Graziosi

Judge Mary Marlowe Summer said the involuntary manslaughter trial of “Rust” armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed could last for months.

While she was giving instructions before the trial began on Wednesday, the judge said the trial is expected to last through 8 March, and will run every day except for weekends.

Thursday 22 February 2024 16:30 , Graig Graziosi

Prosecutors in New Mexico want more accountability for the 2021 death of a cinematographer who was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the Western film “Rust.”

Before Baldwin’s case progresses, the armorer on the set will be tried on charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. Jury selection in Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s trial starts today in Santa Fe.

Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintains she’s not directly to blame for Halyna Hutchins‘ death. Baldwin also has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge in a separate case.

Jury selection begins for trial of "Rust" armorer in fatal 2021 shooting by Alec Baldwin

Thursday 22 February 2024 16:17 , Graig Graziosi

“Rust” armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s involuntary manslaughter trial will begin today, just a little later than expected.

A juror reportedly got stuck in traffic on the way to the court house.

KOB4 reporter Spencer Schnact, who is covering the trial, said an accident in Santa Fe apparently stalled the juror.

the trail has not started yet because one juror has not made it to the courthouse yet. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommers says the juror is stuck in traffic due to an accident. — Spencer Schacht (@spencerschacht) February 22, 2024

Thursday 22 February 2024 16:01 , Graig Graziosi

Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty to a renewed involuntary manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, which occurred on the set of the movie Rust in 2021.

The actor filed a waiver of arraignment on Wednesday (31 January), choosing to plead not guilty a day before a scheduled virtual appearance in the state district court of Santa Fe, New Mexico, which will no longer take place.

Baldwin, the lead actor and a co-producer on the Western movie, was pointing a prop gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal outside Santa Fe in October 2021 when the gun went off, discharging a real bullet that killed her and wounded director Joel Souza.

Thursday 22 February 2024 15:40 , Graig Graziosi

Thursday 22 February 2024 15:28 , Graig Graziosi

Thursday 22 February 2024 14:57 , Graig Graziosi

The armourer who gave Alec Baldwin a gun on the set of the doomed movie “Rust“ is about to go on trial in connection to the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

On 21 October 2021, a film crew was shooting scenes in New Mexico for the now infamous western.

At one point, Baldwin was rehearsing a scene where he would aim one of the set’s period-appropriate revolvers at the camera.

The prop gun fired and a real bullet struck Hutchins. She died from her injuries.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was working as the set’s armourer — responsible for the maintenance, storage, and use of weapons and firearms on the production.

Following Hutchins’ death, both Ms Gutierrez-Reed and Baldwin were hit with charges.

Woman who gave Alec Baldwin a gun on ‘Rust’ set heads to trial. What we know so far

Thursday 22 February 2024 14:34 , Graig Graziosi

Attorneys prepared to make opening statements Thursday at the first trial related to the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the Western film “Rust.”

Before Baldwin’s case progresses, the movie’s weapons supervisor is being tried on charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Oct. 21, 2021, on a movie ranch outside Santa Fe.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to the charges and says she’s not directly to blame for Hutchins’ death. In court filings, lead defense counsel Jason Bowles has pointed to findings by workplace safety regulators of broad problems that extended beyond the armorer’s control.

Trial of 'Rust' armorer to begin in fatal film rehearsal shooting by Alec Baldwin

Thursday 22 February 2024 14:31 , Graig Graziosi

‘Rust’ armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of witness tampering connected to the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

Jury selection began earlier this week. Opening arguments are expected to begin on Thursday.