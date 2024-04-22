Rwanda Bill LIVE: Rishi Sunak to give press conference as government faces parliamentary vote showdown

Rishi Sunak will set out how he intends to get the first flights carrying asylum seekers to Rwanda off the ground as he puts further pressure on the Lords to end resistance to the scheme.

The Prime Minister will use a press conference to outline a "robust" operational plan ahead of the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill's final showdown in Parliament.

Senior minister Andrew Mitchell suggested the objections of peers "border on racism" and claimed Rwanda's capital Kigali was safer than London.

Weeks of parliamentary back-and-forth are set to come to a head on Monday night.

The Government has vowed to keep Parliament sitting late into the night if necessary to pass the Bill, which it sees as vital to the Prime Minister's pledge to "stop the boats".

Peers have repeatedly blocked the legislation with a series of amendments, stretching debate on the "emergency legislation" over more than four months and delaying flights taking asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Downing Street is hostile to the idea of making concessions to secure the passage of the Bill, leading to a deadlock with the Lords.

Rishi Sunak to give press conference as Rwanda bill returns to Parliament

10:16 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Rishi Sunak is to hold a press conference at 10.30am, where he will set out plans for getting flights carrying asylum seekers to Rwanda off the ground.

Deputy Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell told ITV’s Good Morning Britain the Prime Minister will give details of the “operational plan”.

Mr Mitchell said the Government’s illegal migration operations committee is meeting at No 10 this morning.

“Then the Prime Minister will be holding a press conference to set out the operational plan, but I can assure you that the operational plans are robust, sensible and should work,” he said.

We’ll be bringing you all you need to know as the Prime Minister’s delivers his announcement on the controversial scheme.

PM's press conference comes ahead of crucial night in Parliament for Rwanda bill

10:21 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Weeks of parliamentary back-and-forth are set to come to a head tonight.

The Government has vowed to keep Parliament sitting late into the night, if necessary, to pass the Rwanda bill, which it sees as vital to the Prime Minister’s pledge to “stop the boats”.

Peers have repeatedly blocked the legislation with a series of amendments, stretching debate on the “emergency legislation” over more than four months and delaying flights taking asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Downing Street is hostile to the idea of making concessions to secure the passage of the Bill, leading to a deadlock with the Lords.

The Bill is intended to overcome the objections of the Supreme Court, by forcing judges to treat Rwanda as a safe country for asylum seekers and allowing ministers to ignore emergency injunctions from the European Court of Human Rights.

Last week saw peers amend the Bill yet again to include an exemption for Afghan nationals who assisted British troops and a provision meaning Rwanda could not be treated as safe unless it was deemed so by an independent monitoring body.

This evening, MPs are expected to vote to overturn those changes before sending the Bill back to the House of Lords, where some peers may attempt to insist on their amendments again.

If so, the Bill would return to the Commons late tonight for a further vote and then return once again to the Lords in a process known as “ping pong”, which could last well past the Commons’ usual 10.30pm finish.

Sunak pictured meeting with Illegal Migration Operations Committee at Downing Street

10:32 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Rishi Sunak has met with members of the Illegal Migration Operations Committee at Downing Street this morning, ahead of his imminent press conference and tonight’s attempt to get the Rwanda bill through Parliament.

Rishi Sunak (centre) with (left to right) Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and Andrew Mitchell, Minister of State for Development and Africa during an Illegal Migration Operations Committee meeting (Toby Melville/PA Wire)

Press conference pushed back slightly

10:33 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The Prime Minister is now due to give his press conference around 10.35am.