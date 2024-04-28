Ryan Gosling Makes Surprise Appearance During Stunt Show at Universal Studios in Support of “The Fall Guy”

When the show's cast tries to integrate the actor into the live spectacle, the actor jokes, "No, I just came out to say hi"

Eric Laciste/Universal Pictures Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy'

Ryan Gosling had an epic surprise for some unsuspecting theme park guests!

On Saturday, April 27, the actor, 43, paid a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood's WaterWorld stunt show to make a surprise appearance in support of his new rom-com-slash-action movie, The Fall Guy, during the pre-show, shocking fans.

In a video posted on TikTok, Gosling can be seen walking out after an announcer introduced the show to cheers and screams from the crowd.

"Ryan...?" one of the pre-show's "directors" (a.k.a. an actor in the theme park show) can be heard jokingly asking the actor, prompting him to reply, "Just Ryan."

Before long, The Fall Guy's real director, David Leitch, is also welcomed onto the stage. The live show's crew — which goes on to perform its usual jet-ski and explosive-based stunts — then begins to integrate Gosling into the show, preparing him to take part as he can be heard joking, "No, I just came out to say hi."

Gosling and Leitch come to the movie's defense after some more playful ribbing from the "director," acknowledging that the film takes its name and concept from the 1981 series starring Lee Majors. Leitch notes that Fall Guy broke the Guinness world record for the highest number of cannon rolls in a movie, with eight and a half — an announcement backed up by NBC's reports.

"I think he's making it sound less original than it is," Gosling jokes. "The film's a comedy, it's a drama, it's a love letter to the stunt community. It's been getting really great reviews, so check it out, if you feel like it."

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling attend a special screening of 'The Fall Guy' on April 22, 2024

The Fall Guy tells the story of Hollywood stuntman Colt Seavers (Gosling), who reunites with his former flame Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt) to help her pull off filming a blockbuster sci-fi Western — before he finds himself in an increasingly mysterious, high-octane situation off-screen when the movie's big star suddenly goes missing.

In another one of the show's many other jokes, Gosling calls out a cast member from across the stage named "Justin," asking what they might have worked on together. The live show's "director" jokes, "I think Deadpool," confusing him with Ryan Reynolds.

After a big finale that involved Leitch flying across the water surrounding the stage on a cable, a stunt man being set on fire and a few more explosions for good measure, Gosling and Leitch bid the "director" goodbye by hoisting him on a cable and telling him they're "going to see The Fall Guy."

The surprise cameo took place as a part of "The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show,” a limited-engagement opener for the park's WaterWorld stunt show. According to NBC, the theme park show uses the "WaterWorld set to feature dynamic, unforgettable new stunts and entertain guests with an exclusive performance that can only be seen at Universal Studios Hollywood."

This is just one of a few of Gosling's recent promotional appearances ahead of The Fall Guy's May 3 release. Earlier this week, the actor collaborated with the popular Instagram account @dudewithsign — in a photo shared on Friday, April 19, Gosling is standing in for account owner Seth Phillips while holding a cardboard sign of his own.

"Filling In As Dudewithsign's Stunt Double," Gosling's sign reads, in a play on the actor's role as a stuntman in the upcoming movie. Additionally, Leitch and Phillips are seen walking in front of Gosling, who is pictured wearing a letterman jacket featuring the title of the film.

"Thank you GoslingWithSign," Phillips wrote in the caption.



