Saint Louis City SC faces the Chicago Fire in non-conference action

Chicago Fire (2-5-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (2-1-7, ninth in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Saint Louis -134, Chicago +336, Draw +286; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC hosts the Chicago Fire in a non-conference matchup.

Saint Louis is 2-0-3 in home games. Klauss leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with three. Saint Louis has scored 15 goals.

The Fire are 0-2-3 in road games. The Fire have a 2-3 record in one-goal games.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klauss has scored three goals with two assists for Saint Louis. Celio Pompeu has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Brian Gutierrez has scored three goals and added one assist for the Fire. Maren Haile-Selassie has one goal and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 2-1-7, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Fire: 2-5-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Njabulo Blom (injured), Joshua Yaro (injured), Eduard Lowen (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

Fire: Chase Gasper (injured), Federico Navarro (injured), Maren Haile-Selassie (injured), Gaston Gimenez (injured), Xherdan Shaqiri (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press