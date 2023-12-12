Sale of decommissioned police vehicles in CBRM did not break law, say Cape Breton police

The sale of decommissioned police vehicles is not illegal in Nova Scotia, but a law professor said the government should reconsider. (Matthew Moore/CBC - image credit)

A law professor wants to see stricter rules around the sale of decommissioned police vehicles in Nova Scotia after Cape Breton Regional Police sold several stripped-down cars last week.

"Given, again, how fresh and in so many people's minds 2020 is, I really think it needs to be a full stop," said Michael Boudreau, a professor of criminology at St. Thomas University. "Once the police car is done, it should literally be sent to a scrapyard."

In May 2022, the Nova Scotia government introduced the Police Identity Management Act. The law prohibits the sale of police items, including police uniforms along with police vehicle markings. But the legislation does not prohibit the sale of decommissioned police vehicles.

The act was in response to the deadly rampage of April 2020, when a gunman masquerading as an RCMP officer killed 22 people. The act makes it illegal for people who aren't police officers to use equipment and uniforms to masquerade as police.

A public auction was held in Sydney, N.S., for several police vehicles that had lights, decals and other equipment removed.

Cape Breton Regional Police Service sold the cars through a public auction. A spokesperson said the cars are stripped down of all equipment that makes it look like a police vehicle.

However, when CBC went to a public viewing for the vehicles, one vehicle had a manufacturer's badge labelling the car as being a police interceptor.

Public viewing was held on Nov. 6, with sealed bidding on Dec. 7.

Another vehicle had reflective markings on the back bumper, while some cars had documents within their centre console. One included a wanted poster for someone connected to a murder case listing an address. A second vehicle had a form requesting an oil change and listed an officer's name and phone number.

When CBC News reached out to Cape Breton Police, the force indicated the badge and other identifying marks were taken off the vehicles.

Boudreau says the federal government prohibits the sale of police vehicles, and municipal and provincial forces should do the same.

"The RCMP have been pushing back, wanting the government to lift the ban on the sale of these vehicles because they argue that we would at least want our retired members to be able to purchase them," Boudreau said.

Walsh says thanks to an agressive recruiting strategy, Cape Breton regional police could cut its 23 staff vacancies in half by the end of the year.

A Cape Breton police spokesperson said the force followed the law in the sale of the decommissioned vehicles. Other manufacturer decals were removed from the cars after CBC News inquired. (Matthew Moore/CBC)

Boudreau said he believes forces use the sale of vehicles as a small revenue stream for municipalities. He said the sale of these vehicles still gives people access to cars that are similar enough to police vehicles that someone with knowledge of car detailing could easily impersonate police.

The Cape Breton Regional Police Service said vehicles that were viewed at the CBRM lot would have been subject to a final review before being sold to the public.

The police interceptor logo and stripes on the back of the car did not contravene the act, said Desiree Magnus, public relations adviser for the force.

"The police interceptor badge … is not a police agency marking specific to an agency," she said. "It's the factory label that comes from the company itself. That's the make and model of the vehicle; it's a Ford Police Interceptor."

The Department of Justice declined an interview, but in an email said they contacted Cape Breton police and were assured the vehicle sale was done in compliance with the act.

"The Police Identity Management Act is enforced by law enforcement and if anyone has reason to believe the Act was violated, it should be reported to police for investigation," the department said.

There has been no further discussion through the province about any changes to act.

