Salem Media Retracts Dinesh D’Souza’s ‘2000 Mules’

Salem Media Group said that it has pulled Dinesh D’Souza’s movie 2000 Mules from its platforms, issuing an apology to a Georgia man who was falsely accused of illegal voting activity in the project.

D’Souza’s documentary grossed almost $1.5 million in its 2022 release, as it made a number of claims that the 2020 election was rigged to an extent that Donald Trump would have won key battleground states. But a number of D’Souza’s claims were quickly debunked, per Factcheck.org. Nevertheless, Trump cited the movie in his ongoing claims that the election was stolen from him.

In its statement, Salem said, In publishing the film and the book, we relied on representations made to us by Dinesh D’Souza and True the Vote, Inc. that the individuals depicted in the videos provided to us by TTV, including Mr. Andrews, illegally deposited ballots. We have learned that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has cleared Mr. Andrews of illegal voting activity in connection with the event depicted in 2000 Mules.

Salem added, “It was never our intent that the publication of the 2000 Mules film and book would harm Mr. Andrews. We apologize for the hurt the inclusion of Mr. Andrews’ image in the movie, book, and promotional materials have caused Mr. Andrews and his family. We have removed the film from Salem’s platforms, and there will be no future distribution of the film or the book by Salem.”

The book had been published through Salem’s former division, Regnery Publishing.

Andrews had sued Salem, D’Souza and True the Vote for defamation. The public interest group Protect Democracy, which had represented Andrews, said in a statement that “Mr. Andrews’ case will continue against the remaining Defendants, as he pursues accountability for their defamation.”

