Samara Joy at the Roundhouse review: the multi-generational talent gifted two sets of vintage jazz

If you shut your eyes – and since you were swooning, that was the temptation – it was easy to believe that the singer in the red dress and heels had been teleported in from some bygone golden jazz age.

Surely it was Betty Carter delivering these virtuoso vocals on Tight? Wasn't the poetic expressiveness, the luxurious brush strokes, being applied to Day By Day equal to that of its greatest interpreter, Sarah Vaughan?

Instead it was two-time Grammy winning Samara Joy. Accompanied by a seven-piece band of young men in dinner suits and a reputation as a multi-generational talent on her way to becoming the greatest female jazz singer since, well, Betty Carter and Sarah Vaughan, the 24-year-old New Yorker gifted the audience two sets of vintage vocal jazz and instrumental tunes she'd written lyrics for.

Opening, a cappella, with Charles Mingus' Reincarnation of a Love Bird, she established the purity of her honeyed alto to awed silence, before her musicians weighed in on horns, piano, double bass and drums jolting the crowd into into wild applause.

Joy's choice of repertoire, complete with arrangements by band members including trombonist Donovan Auster and tenor saxophonist Kendric McAllister, felt accessible yet fresh, speaking to old school-jazz fans as well as her 665,000 TikTok following.

Here was Linger Awhile, written in 1923 by Harry Owens and Vincent Rose and the title track of Joy's award-winning 2022 sophomore album, alongside the oh-so-elegant likes of Fool in Love and Kiss From You. Each tune was delivered with bold, inside-the-lyric dynamics and a palpable delight in the sheer strength and range of her vocal instrument.

Here, too, was Now and Then, a tune inspired by Joy's late mentor, pianist Barry Harris, whose famed jazz workshops Joy was attending around the time she won the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. "So many people have supported me along this fast journey," said Joy, who confessed to missing her family while touring.

A spare, almost operatic cover of Horace Silver's Peace, a duet with pianist Conor Rohrer, was followed by Left Alone, which Joy told us was written by Billie Holiday and sung in power by Abbey Lincoln.

It all reinforces Joy's indirect role as a Gen Z gateway artist, a direct link to the icons of jazz history: “Mine came true, yours will too,” she sang on the little known Dreams Come True by cosmic jazz icon Sun Ra.

A lengthy ovation was followed by a bouncy Irving Berlin number and some heartfelt blues; her band played on – disappearing one by one – after Joy left the stage, trailing stardust behind her.