Sandra Bernhard Apologizes for Her 'Snotty' Attitude with “Roseanne” Costar Morgan Fairchild: 'One of My Biggest Regrets'

Sandra Bernhard has some regrets about her time on Roseanne.

The Will and Grace alum, 69, appeared on Watch What Happens Live earlier this week and admitted to host Andy Cohen that she sees her behavior on the set of Roseanne differently now. When asked about what it was like working with Morgan Fairchild, Bernhard had a surprising answer.

“It is one of my biggest regrets that I wasn’t nicer to her,” she said. “I was a little dismissive of Morgan, and I, to this day, would like to say to Morgan, ‘You were incredible to work with.’”

The actress went on to explain that she doesn’t know why she wasn’t nice to Fairchild — who played Bernard's on-screen girlfriend Marla on the hit series in 1992 — but it was the “right time” to make her amends since she thought the Search for Tomorrow actress might be watching.

“You’re fabulous and you’re on the right side politically,” Bernhard said. “I owe you an apology. I adore you, and thanks for putting up with my snotty little attitude.”

She later added: “She will watch it and she will hear it and she deserves it. She's a great lady. She’s game, she came on Roseanne and was willing to be my girlfriend.”

Cohen, 56, was surprised that Bernhard had been feel guilty for years. He jokingly asked, “Really? What was wrong with you?” Bernhard said she had no answer.

“Everybody was kind of not nice to her,” she went on to confess, shocking Cohen even more.

The actress and comedian also gave Fairchild props for taking on such a pivotal role in television.

“You went there — we were the first gay couple on TV unlike everybody thinks everybody else was, we were,” Bernhard said.



