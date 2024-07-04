Sanikiluaq relaunches summer music festival

The hamlet of Sanikiluaq is relaunching its annual summer music festival.

From Aug. 23-26, the island community will welcome pan-Arctic acts such as Twin Flames, Beatrice Deer Band, Juurini, Joey Nowyuk, Jacob Okatsiak, Lutie Kaviok, Thor Simonsen, Tev, and Ehski.

The relaunch for the festival, "dedicated to honouring Inuit music heritage, promoting arts and tourism, and preserving Inuit languages and cultural traditions," will be in time for its 30th anniversary and is being put on by the record label Hitzmakers. It "aims to create joy for the community and promote Sanikiluaq — population 1,000 — as an artistic hub and tourism destination, attracting visitors from near and far."

In addition to the musical acts, land excursions, workshops, mental health supports, school presentations, and other community events will be offered. All events are family-friendly and alcohol-free.

Mayor Johnny Appaqaq asks that those wishing to attend to book their accommodations in advance.

"Make sure you know where you are going to stay," he said. "All the hotels will probably be booked up. Consider staying with some residents." There are only thirteen hotel rooms in total in the community.

Additionally, Appaqaq notes that the event will be held at the local high school.

"Our current [community] hall has fire damage. We're still looking to repair it and fix it up."

Tickets are available for pre-order online at www.sanikiluaq.com and will also be for sale at the door.

“The festival aims to celebrate our rich Inuit heritage and bring our community together through music and cultural exchange,” said Sappa Cookie, recreation coordinator for the Municipality of Sanikiluaq. “It also offers significant economic benefits by boosting local cultural industries and tourism.”

"I hope it works out well," said Appaqaq. "A lot of people are looking forward to it."

Kira Wronska Dorward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News