Santa Monica Bar Owner Dies After Being Punched By Patron Who Was Asked to Leave: Police

Leonard Hector Korpie was charged with homicide in connection with the killing of the bar manager at the Jameson's Pub, per police

Santa Monica Police Leonard Hector Korpie

A California man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a bar manager who died during a fight outside the bar on Tuesday morning.

The victim was a manager at Jameson’s Pub in Santa Monica, Calif., and was allegedly attacked when he tried to break up a fight outside the pub, local authorities said in a statement.

Santa Monica Police officers responded to a report of a battery early morning Tuesday, June 11, the department said.

“A fight ensued on the street when the Jameson’s manager asked several patrons to leave,” the statement says.

One of the patrons allegedly punched the manager and knocked him unconscious, the statement said.

The manager, who is not named in the reports, was given life-saving measures by medical personnel at the scene before being taken to a hospital where he died, the department said.

The manager was a man in his early fifties, per KTLA.

The three people involved in the fight were arrested, per the statement. Following an investigation, police identified the alleged attacker as 26-year-old Leonard Hector Korpie of Venice, Calif.

Authorities filed a homicide charge against Korpie, who is being held on a $2 million bond, the statement said. It's not clear if he has entered a plea on the homicide charge or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

No further information was available about the other two people who were initially arrested. Jameson Pub declined to comment when contacted on Friday.

An investigation is ongoing. Police are requesting anyone with information related to the incident or Korpie to contact Detective Tavera at Hector.Tavera@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander 24 hours at 310-458-8427.



