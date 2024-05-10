Saskatchewan teachers overwhelmingly reject government offer for new contract

REGINA — Saskatchewan teachers have rejected an offer from the province for a three-year contract that included wage increases and promises for more classroom funding.

A news release from the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation says 90 per cent of participating members voted no.

The federation says 92 per cent of members voted over the past two days and called the rejection overwhelming.

Federation president Samantha Becotte says the Saskatchewan Party government offer is unacceptable and does a disservice to students and teachers.

She says the union has sent an invitation to the province to return to the bargaining table next week.

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill says he's disappointed with the result and that both sides should return to negotiations.

