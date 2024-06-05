From 'Saving Private Ryan' to 'The Longest Day,' D-Day films to watch on 80th anniversary

D-Day, also known as the Invasion of Normandy, has inspired a number of classic films that movie fans can watch or re-watch on the anniversary of the historic naval operation that liberated France and created a path to help end World War II.

Described by the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home as "the largest amphibious invasion in military history," the operation codenamed "Overlord" took place on June 6, 1944, and involved the delivery of five naval assault divisions to the beaches of Normandy, France.

"The invasion force included 7,000 ships and landing craft manned by over 195,000 naval personnel from eight allied countries," according to the museum in Abilene, Kansas. "Almost 133,000 troops from the United States, the British Commonwealth, and their allies, landed on D-Day.

The force's efforts led to the defeat of German Nazi forces and the liberation of France. Here is a selection of movies you can watch on Thursday, the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

"Saving Private Ryan" (1998)

Directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg, "Saving Private Ryan" follows Capt. John Miller (Tom Hanks), as he leads his men behind enemy lines to find Private James Ryan.

"Saving Private Ryan" won five Oscars and was nominated in six other categories during the ceremony in 1999.

Where to watch: Peacock and Paramount+ with subscription.

"Ike: Countdown to D-Day" (2004)

"Ike: Countdown to D-Day" takes viewers through the 90 days leading up to the D-Day invasion and how former President Dwight Eisenhower (Tom Selleck) orchestrated the military operation.

Robert Harmon directed the film, which was nominated for six Primetime Emmys.

Where to watch: Sling for free and available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video.

Tom Selleck as Ike - General Eisenhower in A&E's original movie "Ike: Countdown to D-Day."

"The Longest Day" (1962)

Starring acting legends Sean Connery, Robert Mitchum, Henry Fonda, and John Wayne, "The Longest Day" takes viewers to June 6, 1944, and shows how the U.S. Army and Allied forces invaded Normandy, France. The movie's protagonist, General Norma Cota (Mitchum), and his men go onto Omaha Beach and deep into French territory.

The film won two Oscars and was nominated in three more categories.

Where to watch: Available to rent and buy through Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

"The Great Escaper" (2023)

Starring the legendary actor Sir Michael Caine as Benard Jordan, "The Great Escaper" follows a World War II veteran who sneaks out of his care home facility in the summer of 2014 to attend the 70th-anniversary commemoration of the D-Day landings in Normandy.

Legendary actor Glenda Jackson co-stars in the film as Caine's character's wife, Irene Jordan.

Where to watch: DVD available to purchase on Amazon.

"Overlord" (1975)

The film follows Private Tom Beddoes (Brian Stirner) and his path from joining the British army during World War II to being chosen for D-Day. Beddoes is then trained for the invasion.

The movie was directed by Stuart Cooper and features other notable actors such as Julie Neesam, Davyd Harries, Nicholas Ball and John Franklyn-Robbins.

Where to watch: Streaming on Max and is available to rent or buy through Amazon Prime Video.

"D-Day the Sixth of June" (1956)

"D-Day the Sixth of June" is a romance film set during the time of the invasion and follows British Lt. Col. John Wynter, played by actor Richard Todd, as he reminiscences about his relationship with subaltern Valerie Russell, played by actor Dana Wynter.

The two meet as Russell recovers from a war injury. Things become complicated when American Capt. Brad Parker, played by actor Robert Taylor, finds out he and Wynter both love Russell.

Where to watch: Available to rent or buy through Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.

"The Big Red One" (1980)

"The Big Red One" is about an unnamed sergeant, played by actor Lee Marvin, who leads his soldiers of the U.S. First Infantry Division through World War II.

"The soldiers adapt to the hardships of war as they see conflict in North Africa and Sicily, take part in the D-Day landings, and liberate a Nazi concentration camp," according to Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the film.

Notable actors like the legendary Mark Hamill, Robert Carradine, Bobby Di Cicco and Kelly Ward are featured in the film.

Where to watch: Available to stream on the Roku Channel and buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: D-Day films you can watch on 80th anniversary of historic landing