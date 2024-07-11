This SC man just won a 1st impression rose on “The Bachelorette.” Here’s what he did

The Grand Strand’s own Sam McKinney made his debut on The Bachelorette during the season 21 premiere this week.

The motorcycle-riding, tattooed contractor is known as Sam M. on the show, which is notorious for repeat names. Here’s how the first night went down and what that means for the season.

McKinney, along with his 25 competitors, wrote a handwritten note to bachelorette Jenn Tran with the prompt, “One thing the Bachelorette should know about me is ...” before the season started.

“I will always tell it like it is. My word and my character mean everything to me. And I will never sway off that path. And I will always open your door,” McKinney wrote in his note.

In the premiere, McKinney spoke about his former engagement failing after his ex-fiancee cheated.

“That was definitely the biggest heartbreak I’ve really ever experienced ... but I wasn’t about to let that situation there stop me from chasing my dream — which is to be a husband, be a father,” he said.

At the end of night one, Tran gave McKinney her first impression rose, marking him safe from elimination in the first rose ceremony. “I feel like there’s been something there and I can’t stop thinking about you all night … I’m really excited to get to know you a lot more,” she said.

The two also shared the first and only kiss of the night.

In the history of The Bachelorette, 10 recipients of the first impression rose went on to get engaged, so Sam’s successful first night could be an indicator of what the season has in store.

In an interview with BachelorNation.com, an official website from the producers of the show, McKinney gave some cryptic clues about his time on The Bachelorette.

“The show taught me to make the most of every opportunity because you never know when it will be your last,” he said.

He also told Bachelor Nation he sees himself married with one or two children in five years, so if he doesn’t get engaged on the show, it sounds like he’ll be looking.

In an Instagram post shared after the premiere aired, Sam shared pictures with Jenn, writing, “The feeling when you get the first impression rose from the prettiest girl.”

The post garnered support from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau’s official Instagram account, @mymyrtlebeach, which commented, “Showing off that southern charm! We can’t wait to follow along your journey.”

If you want to follow along, too, The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 pm.