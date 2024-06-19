‘Scandal’ Star Columbus Short Explains 2014 Exit Amid Drug, Domestic Abuse Allegations: ‘I Was Faulty as a Human’

Columbus Short opens up about his controversial 2014 exit from “Scandal” in an upcoming episode of Shondaland Audio’s rewatch podcast, “Unpacking the Toolbox.”

After starring in the first three seasons of Shonda Rhimes’ hit ABC series, Short’s abrupt departure as character Harrison came amidst allegations of drug abuse and domestic violence.

“I was faulty as a human,” the actor admitted to “Scandal” costars Katie Lowes and Guillermo Díaz in a preview of Thursday’s new episode.

Short recounted how his behavior and tardiness on set took a toll on the entire production team and ultimately led to his character having weak storylines. He even recalled costar Darby Stanchfield having to file a complaint, while Lowes and Díaz noted they never did themselves.

“You were pissed that you would go to table reads and there wouldn’t be a real Harrison juicy storyline,” Lowes said. “And she would say, ‘You’re not ready to do it.'”

The “Finding Tony” producer explained that he understands how an actor being late to set can throw off a whole day of shooting for a production team’s schedule. Short added he now has a similar experience with certain young actors he works with after “doing the same stupid s–t” himself.

“If I could have did it again, oh man, I would have did it different. But everything that I went through, everything that I did, all the mistakes, has led me to the man that I am today,” Short shared. “And I’m proud of the man I am today.”

The actor also recalled that before “Scandal,” he was offered a leading role in “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off “Private Practice” — but he turned it down.

“Shonda had, a couple of years before, had offered ‘Private Practice.’ And I was like, I do not want to do television, I want to be a movie star. I’m on a movie star track,” Short said. “But I said, you know what, there’s a guy named Taye Diggs who would be appropriate. That’s my guy, he’s down for the job and I wasn’t.”

You can listen to the full episode of “Unpacking the Toolbox” on Thursday, June 20, wherever you get your podcasts.

The post ‘Scandal’ Star Columbus Short Explains 2014 Exit Amid Drug, Domestic Abuse Allegations: ‘I Was Faulty as a Human’ appeared first on TheWrap.