Scaramucci says he’ll do everything he can to keep Biden in White House

Anthony Scaramucci, who served as White House communications director under President Trump for a brief period, said in a Sunday interview that he plans to campaign for President Biden if Trump wins the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

In an interview on “CNN Newsroom” with Jim Acosta, Scaramucci pointed to Trump’s recent threats against his political rivals to underscore the need to protect American institutions before prioritizing partisan politics.

“This really is going to be a battle for the democracy, this one. He’s going to expand executive power. He’s going to make things rougher for people. He has already said he’s going after his adversaries using the Department of Justice,” Scaramucci said of Trump.

“And so, for all of these reasons, we’ve got to help the Democrats here if he’s eventually the nominee,” he continued, referring to Trump. “I’ll be working very hard on that.”

When Acosta tried to clarify if that meant he would be backing Biden over Trump, Scarammucci said, “Well, 100 percent. No, no, you didn’t mishear me.”

“If Donald Trump is the nominee, I’m a patriot first, Jim, I’m a partisan second. This is a battle for the American democracy. This is a battle for freedom. When someone’s telling you they’re going to flex and be a dictator on day one and go after their adversaries, this is against the 200-plus-year experiment of America,” Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci, who has become a prominent critic of Trump, made history when he lasted only 10 days as communications directore in a Trump administration known for turnover.

“We have to explain that to the American people that what he’s suggesting,” Scaramucci said, about Trump. “They may think his policies are going to work and that sort of thing. But you have to keep the system in place. We have to hire an institutionalist in 2024 and preserve and expand the system of the American democracy. Mr. Trump does not want to do that.“

“And so, absolutely if it’s Trump versus Biden, I will do everything I can to make sure that the president stays in office,” he said.

