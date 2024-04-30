Scarlett Johansson's 2 Kids: All About Rose and Cosmo

The 'Avengers' actress shares daughter Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and son Cosmo with husband Colin Jost

Amy Sussman/Getty Scarlett Johansson at the Oscars in 2020

Scarlett Johansson may be the Black Widow on the big screen, but she's just a mom at home.

The Avengers star has two kids: daughter Rose Dorothy with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, and son Cosmo with her husband Colin Jost.

"Thankfully [to] everybody just at home, I'm just mom," Johansson told PEOPLE in November 2021. However, there is one exception: "Sometimes [I'm] the Black Widow when it's convenient for my daughter, when she's going to get something out of it."

While Johansson refrains from sharing photos of her young children, she often opens up about her life at home in interviews. The actress has spoken candidly about the highs and lows of parenting, even joking that raising a toddler was like "being in an emotionally abusive relationship."

"It's really tough," she said during a 2023 appearance on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast. "I remember my daughter when she was 2, I said, 'This is great. I don't know what everybody is talking about.' And then she turned 3, and it's like being in an emotionally abusive relationship."

She shared a similar joking sentiment after Cosmo turned 2 years old in August 2023. When asked by Entertainment Tonight if she was “tackling the ‘terrible twos,’ ” she replied, “The ‘terrible twos’ are more like tackling me, like actually, physically.”

Johansson's young brood has, however, joined her on set. While shooting the Wes Anderson film Asteroid City, the actress's husband Jost and son Cosmo, who was just a baby at the time, visited her on location — and Cosmo was quite popular with her costars.

“I actually wasn't popular, it was just the baby,” Johansson told PEOPLE exclusively in 2023. "People were excited to see the baby, not me. They're like, 'Oh, it's you. Where's baby?' "

From the sweet connection between her kids' names to the anecdotes the actress has shared about her family, here's everything to know about Scarlett Johansson's two children, Rose and Cosmo.

Rose Dorothy Dauriac, 9

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac in 2016

Johansson and her then-husband Dauriac welcomed daughter Rose Dorothy on Aug. 30, 2014, in New York City. Rose was named after Johansson's grandmother, whom the actress has called "the first Francophone in my family," and for the season she was born in, when roses are in full bloom.

During a 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Johansson gave some insight into her daughter's budding personality. "She's a very sweet girl," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "She's very, very, very, girly. Like painfully girly."

Johansson also admitted that Rose is a big fan of her mom's work in the Avengers: "If you ask her what I do for a living, she says, 'Mommy's a superhero.' " Rose has also seen her mom act in Home Alone 3, which Johansson starred in when she was just 11 years old, but didn't recognize her mother. "I just wanted her to make the discovery," Johansson told PEOPLE of watching the film with Rose. "Of course, she didn't because how can an 11-year-old me remind her of me now?"

Beyond watching her movies, Rose seemingly loves to spend time with her mom. "She shadows me, like, all the time, which is wonderful," Johansson said on a 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "But there's definitely times where she's on the other side of the bathroom door, and I'm like, 'Rose, you gotta give me a minute! Everybody needs their time.' "

Now 9, Rose is starting to get to the age where she finds her parents to be a "little" embarrassing. "I do a little dance when the school bus pulls up, and she doesn't like that," Johansson confessed to Jimmy Fallon in 2021. "Of course, then I exaggerate it even further," she joked.

The JoJo Rabbit star also shared that Rose and her then-newborn brother, Cosmo, hadn't exactly developed a sibling bond just yet. "She has a lot going on in her life," she joked. "She's got a very active social calendar, so she's not as interested in the baby as, I don't know, let's say, like, any other thing really?"

Cosmo Jost, 2

Mike Coppola/Getty Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson in 2023

Johansson and Jost welcomed their first child, son Cosmo, in August 2021. Though the couple chose to keep his birth date and location private, they did share the happy news of his arrival on social media on Aug. 18, 2021. "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much," Jost wrote on Instagram.

A year after Cosmo was born, Johansson shared the special connection between her children's monikers. "They are both flowers," the actress said. "Not a lot of people make that connection. Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow."

While Rose gave her stamp of approval on Cosmo's unique name, other family members needed more convincing. During a 2021 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jost joked about his family's reaction to his son's name. "My mom, I would say, was slightly thrown by it and didn't quite understand it. I don't know if she thought it was kind of like a hippie thing?" he said. "She would call us, after three or four days, she'd be like, 'Cosmo ... ' And she'd be like, 'And, now, is it final?' "

At 2 years old, Cosmo has already bonded with some of his parents' costars and even visited his mom on the set of Asteroid City. Johansson told PEOPLE Cosmo was like the "set baby," joking that the cast and crew were more excited to see her young son than the actress. “I actually wasn't popular, it was just the baby."

Aside from spending time on set, Cosmo has taken up swimming. "He's only 2 and he's a pretty good swimmer actually, like he's almost independent swimming, which is kinda crazy," Jost said of his son in April 2024. "He's a smart guy, too, such a fun kid."

