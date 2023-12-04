School bus drivers' union raising concerns about overcrowding on P.E.I. buses

Rob Harding, vice-president of the school bus drivers' union, says students are sometimes left behind and picked up later because a bus has exceeded its maximum number of passengers. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC - image credit)

The union representing P.E.I.'s school bus drivers says capacity is becoming a growing concern, especially in the Charlottetown area.

CUPE 1145 vice-president Rob Harding said a school bus can hold 72 people maximum. He said right now there are roughly a handful of drivers hovering around that limit on some of their daily runs.

"There's some drivers who are over that 72 mark and we're really working with our supervisors to figure all that out," said Harding.

"There's days where we're leaving kids behind and our supervisors are getting buses to come and pick the students that were left behind ... or that bus driver will drop the students off at the school and swing back and pick them up."

According to Harding, more and more students continue to be registered for transportation during the year. Eventually, he said, there are just too many people on a single route.

However, the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch said it's not aware of any routes that exceed the maximum number. It said that can sometimes happen at the start of the year when everyone is still ironing out the kinks. But enrolment, routes and the fleet size are all regularly checked, so any discrepancies should be sorted out by now.

All buses used by the PSB have manufacturer-recommended capacities which are never exceeded. — Statement from Public Schools Branch

Some buses are used multiple times during the morning and afternoon, though. The branch currently operates 261 buses that handle approximately 750 runs daily.

"The additional runs focus on using buses between multiple schools that have staggered dismissal times or that cover a run when needed at short notice," it said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

"All buses used by the PSB have manufacturer-recommended capacities which are never exceeded."

The Public Schools Branch operates 261 buses that handle about 750 runs daily. The branch says routes and the fleet size are all regularly checked. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

Story continues

Harding has been working as a bus driver for more than a decade. He loves the job, so much so that he still has a photo of one of the first students he ever drove. But he said with P.E.I.'s growing population, the industry is struggling to keep up.

"We'd like to see more buses, whether it's new fossil fuel buses or new electric buses, [and] more drivers. More positions are available 'cause right now, it's not working to the best of what it should be."

We want people to be aware that it's happening, but we also want them to know that we're responsible and we have their interests at heart. — Rob Harding

The PSB, which operates P.E.I.'s English-language public schools, said safety is a top priority. Right now it has no plans to adjust the number of buses.

"Periodically the PSB's transportation department hears from parents, guardians, staff or students about the utilized space on its buses. Each inquiry is addressed individually and the appropriate action is taken when needed," it said.

As for Harding, he said he is hoping something changes. He worries the situation could get worse over the coming years.

"If the bus calls for 72 and there's no room in the aisles … you're concerned, right? And we want people to be aware that it's happening, but we also want them to know that we're responsible and we have their interests at heart," he said.