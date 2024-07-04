Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Sex Trafficking Adult Film Star at His ‘White Parties’

The woman said Combs hired her to work at parties where he forced her to take part in “prostitution and sex work," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE

Adria English filed a lawsuit claiming Combs forced her to engage in 'prostitution and sex work' at 'white parties' at his New York and Florida residences

English is asking for damages legal fees, losses and a trial

Reps for Combs did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment

A former adult film star has filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs alleging that he sexually assaulted and sex trafficked her for years during “white parties” at his residences, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Adria English filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, July 3, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, claiming that Combs hired her to work at several “white parties” at his Hamptons, New York and Miami residences where he forced her to take part in “prostitution and sex work."

English also named additional individuals and companies that she claims facilitated the parties, including Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings, Inc., Vibe Magazine and Penske Media Corporation (PMC), among others.

Jonathan Davis, an attorney for Combs, told PEOPLE in a statement, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone.”

“We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof,” he continued. “Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”

In the lawsuit, English claimed that she had worked at “white parties” where the rapper “demanded” that she engage in sexual intercourse with guests, including celebrity jeweler Jacob Arabo, between 2006 and 2009.

She also claimed that she was required by Combs to take narcotics offered by “white party” guests and that he had "laced the liquor” at the parties “with ecstasy.” Her attorneys said in the filing that she was "unable to recall details from the Miami 'White Parties' due to the increased demand that Plaintiff engage in illicit narcotics and alcohol use while employed for Defendant Combs.”

English is asking for damages including profits from Vibe and PMC, legal fees, losses and “legal and equitable relief,” along with a trial by jury.

The latest lawsuit comes after the hip-hop mogul wiped his Instagram — including an apology to ex Casandra "Cassie" Ventura after a 2016 video that showed her being physically abused by the rapper circulated online — and sold his majority stake in Revolt, the music-focused television network he co-founded with Andy Schuon in 2013.

At least six other people have filed lawsuits claiming that Combs sexually assaulted or harassed them since November. On March 25, federal investigators also raided the musician’s properties in Los Angeles and Miami as part of their probe into Combs.

Combs has denied all allegations, saying in a statement obtained by PEOPLE in December: "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy."

"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth," he added.



