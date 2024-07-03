Who would win in my constituency tomorrow? Use our tool

The Conservatives are forecast to lose more than half the seats they won in 2019 and on track to slump to 53 MPs, based on figures released just a fortnight before election day.

Rishi Sunak has faced an uphill battle since announcing the general election, as polls have shown his party consistently lagging behind Labour and no signs of the gap closing.

Mr Sunak is predicted to become the first sitting Prime Minister in history to lose their seat at an election, according to an MRP poll, as tomorrow’s vote looms.

How would your consistency vote in an election tomorrow?

With our searchable tool, all you need is your postcode to enable you to find out which party your MP will belong to after the election if the poll proves to be correct.

The survey of 58,875 people was conducted and analysed using a method that enables the results to be broken down into individual constituencies, providing a far more accurate prediction of the election result than smaller polls that simply look at national vote share.

With many constituencies being abolished and new ones created for the general election, the electoral map will change in more ways than one.