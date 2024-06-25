Sechelt to research invasive broom burning

As native plants flourish thanks to favourable weather, the introduced and invasive species also take advantage of the high-growth season.

The District of Sechelt is researching potential locations to burn scotch broom, a commonly seen invasive plant along the Sunshine Coast.

At its June 19 regular meeting, Sechelt council received a delegation from the East Porpoise Bay Neighborhood Association, requesting assistance in removing scotch broom from Sechelt Inlet Road.

Scotch broom was imported to Vancouver Island in the 1850s, where it quickly spread up the island's east coast before spreading to the Gulf islands and the mainland.

The noxious, invasive plant is easily identified by its vibrant yellow flowers and established quickly along roadsides and in disturbed soil.

The aggressive plant can survive for decades and outcompetes native species the ecosystem depends on.

The report to council states that scotch broom is rapidly spreading along both sides of Sechelt Inlet Road and that a particularly dense infestation is on a private, vacant lot across from Yew Park.

The association has reached out to the council for help, citing the Weed Control Act, which includes the duty to control noxious weeds growing or located on one’s property.

Coun. Adam Shepherd referenced a community initiative in Halfmoon Bay, where volunteers collect scotch broom and dump it on a designated site where a property owner volunteered their land. Each fall, the fire department comes and burns the collected weeds.

Shepherd asked if something similar could be set up in Sechelt, to which Lindsay Roberts, Sechelt director of corporate and community services, said staff would be happy to start researching an appropriate burn site on district.

Prefacing that the Coast has other invasive plants such as Japanese knotweed and giant hogweed, Coun. Alton Toth said this was “an opportunity for a wider conservation.”

Coun. Darren Inkster spoke in support of the motion and speculated that the Sechelt Fire Department Training Centre on Mason Road could be considered as a potential location.

Council unanimously voted to direct staff to research potential sites to burn scotch broom.

Jordan Copp is the Coast Reporter’s civic and Indigenous affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

