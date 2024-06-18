Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during President Biden's trip to California over the weekend

WASHINGTON — A member of the Secret Service was robbed at gunpoint during President Joe Biden's trip to California over the weekend.

Biden was in Los Angeles for a campaign fundraiser after returning from the G7 meeting in Italy. It was not immediately clear whether the Secret Service agent's work assignment was connected to the president's visit.

The agent was returning from work at the time of the robbery Saturday night and fired a service weapon during the confrontation, but it wasn't known if the assailants were struck, according to a statement by the Secret Service. The agent wasn't injured, the statement said.

The altercation occurred around 9:36 p.m. local time at the Tustin Fields residential community in Orange County. The suspect or suspects weren't located, but a 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35 or similar vehicle was seen leaving the scene, Tustin police said.

Police found some of the agent's belongings in the area, police said.

The robbery remains under investigation.

Biden's motorcade returned to his hotel 8:53 p.m. local time after a swift but uneventful drive through nighttime Los Angeles.

Secret Service agents are assigned to protect a variety of people besides the president, including past presidents, their spouses and young children, and other dignitaries. The Secret Service did not specify where the agent had been working that day.

The story was first reported by Scripps News on Monday evening.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden with daughter Ashley and granddaughters Maisy make their way to board Air Force One before departing Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California on June 16, 2024.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US Secret Service agent robbed during Biden California trip